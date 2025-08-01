What is U Coin (U)

U-topia is a decentralized media company with financial tools for all ages bridging world-renowned intellectual property into Web3 to supercharge user acquisition across all chains. We reward engagement across media products with our Chain Abstraction wallet, removing the constraints of having specific cryptocurrency in your wallet and making more rewards accessible with our Account Abstraction tools. Any non-native crypto can access rewards at any time.

U Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About U Coin What is the price of U Coin (U) today? The live price of U Coin (U) is 0.01094 USD . What is the market cap of U Coin (U)? The current market cap of U Coin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of U by its real-time market price of 0.01094 USD . What is the circulating supply of U Coin (U)? The current circulating supply of U Coin (U) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of U Coin (U)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of U Coin (U) is 0.06422 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of U Coin (U)? The 24-hour trading volume of U Coin (U) is $ 40.51K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

