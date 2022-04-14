U (U1) Tokenomics Discover key insights into U (U1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

U (U1) Information U is a memecoin on the BNB chain, described by its official account as “Born to trigger FOMO on BNB Chain. The market doesn’t wait — neither do we.” Official Website: https://usagibnb.com Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6f88dbed8f178f71f6a0c27df10d4f0b8ddf4444 Buy U1 Now!

U (U1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for U (U1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.20M $ 14.20M $ 14.20M All-Time High: $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.001194749303094451 $ 0.001194749303094451 $ 0.001194749303094451 Current Price: $ 0.0142 $ 0.0142 $ 0.0142 Learn more about U (U1) price

U (U1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of U (U1) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of U1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many U1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand U1's tokenomics, explore U1 token's live price!

