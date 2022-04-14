U2U Network (U2U) Tokenomics Discover key insights into U2U Network (U2U), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

U2U Network (U2U) Information U2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation. Official Website: https://u2u.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.u2u.xyz/u2u-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://u2uscan.xyz/ Buy U2U Now!

U2U Network (U2U) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for U2U Network (U2U), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.17M $ 10.17M $ 10.17M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.53B $ 1.53B $ 1.53B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 66.66M $ 66.66M $ 66.66M All-Time High: $ 0.032 $ 0.032 $ 0.032 All-Time Low: $ 0.003663940949886323 $ 0.003663940949886323 $ 0.003663940949886323 Current Price: $ 0.006666 $ 0.006666 $ 0.006666 Learn more about U2U Network (U2U) price

U2U Network (U2U) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of U2U Network (U2U) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of U2U tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many U2U tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand U2U's tokenomics, explore U2U token's live price!

U2U Network (U2U) Price History Analyzing the price history of U2U helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore U2U Price History now!

