The live UnifAI price today is 0.1367 USD. Track real-time UAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore UAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

UnifAI Price(UAI)

1 UAI to USD Live Price:

$0.1365
+173.00%1D
USD
UnifAI (UAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 23:52:34 (UTC+8)

UnifAI (UAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05
24H Low
$ 0.2425
24H High

$ 0.05
$ 0.2425
--
--
-33.22%

+173.00%

+173.40%

+173.40%

UnifAI (UAI) real-time price is $ 0.1367. Over the past 24 hours, UAI traded between a low of $ 0.05 and a high of $ 0.2425, showing active market volatility. UAI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, UAI has changed by -33.22% over the past hour, +173.00% over 24 hours, and +173.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UnifAI (UAI) Market Information

$ 32.67M
$ 3.83M
$ 136.70M
239.00M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
23.90%

BSC

The current Market Cap of UnifAI is $ 32.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.83M. The circulating supply of UAI is 239.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.70M.

UnifAI (UAI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of UnifAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0865+173.00%
30 Days$ +0.0867+173.40%
60 Days$ +0.0867+173.40%
90 Days$ +0.0867+173.40%
UnifAI Price Change Today

Today, UAI recorded a change of $ +0.0865 (+173.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

UnifAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0867 (+173.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

UnifAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UAI saw a change of $ +0.0867 (+173.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

UnifAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0867 (+173.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of UnifAI (UAI)?

Check out the UnifAI Price History page now.

What is UnifAI (UAI)

UnifAI is an AI-Native Infra for Agentic Finance which powers the next era of autonomous AI agents simplifying DeFi for everyone. Users can automate multiple DeFi strategies such as LPing, Perps/Spots trading, Borrowing/Lending strategies and so much more — no coding needed as ach AI agent enhances on-chain efficiency and decision-making on users behalf. Currently, UnifAI supports Polymarket (Polygon), Meteora (Solana), and Drift strategies. With a recent Hyperliquid backend integration and plans to expand to more EVM networks underway, UnifAI is scaling to more ecosystem. Key Features: Strategy Automation: Create or copy top-performing strategies with one click. UniQ: Your AI DeFi companion for insights, analytics, and strategy discovery.

UnifAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UnifAI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about UnifAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your UnifAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

UnifAI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will UnifAI (UAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your UnifAI (UAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for UnifAI.

Check the UnifAI price prediction now!

UnifAI (UAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UnifAI (UAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy UnifAI (UAI)

Looking for how to buy UnifAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase UnifAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UAI to Local Currencies

1 UnifAI(UAI) to VND
3,597.2605
1 UnifAI(UAI) to AUD
A$0.210518
1 UnifAI(UAI) to GBP
0.103892
1 UnifAI(UAI) to EUR
0.117562
1 UnifAI(UAI) to USD
$0.1367
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MYR
RM0.571406
1 UnifAI(UAI) to TRY
5.757804
1 UnifAI(UAI) to JPY
¥20.9151
1 UnifAI(UAI) to ARS
ARS$198.402279
1 UnifAI(UAI) to RUB
11.094572
1 UnifAI(UAI) to INR
12.118455
1 UnifAI(UAI) to IDR
Rp2,278.332422
1 UnifAI(UAI) to PHP
8.059832
1 UnifAI(UAI) to EGP
￡E.6.464543
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BRL
R$0.732712
1 UnifAI(UAI) to CAD
C$0.192747
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BDT
16.678767
1 UnifAI(UAI) to NGN
196.689428
1 UnifAI(UAI) to COP
$521.755193
1 UnifAI(UAI) to ZAR
R.2.37858
1 UnifAI(UAI) to UAH
5.749602
1 UnifAI(UAI) to TZS
T.Sh.335.8719
1 UnifAI(UAI) to VES
Bs30.4841
1 UnifAI(UAI) to CLP
$128.9081
1 UnifAI(UAI) to PKR
Rs38.636888
1 UnifAI(UAI) to KZT
71.908301
1 UnifAI(UAI) to THB
฿4.431814
1 UnifAI(UAI) to TWD
NT$4.236333
1 UnifAI(UAI) to AED
د.إ0.501689
1 UnifAI(UAI) to CHF
Fr0.10936
1 UnifAI(UAI) to HKD
HK$1.062159
1 UnifAI(UAI) to AMD
֏52.27408
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MAD
.د.م1.272677
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MXN
$2.549455
1 UnifAI(UAI) to SAR
ريال0.512625
1 UnifAI(UAI) to ETB
Br20.982083
1 UnifAI(UAI) to KES
KSh17.653438
1 UnifAI(UAI) to JOD
د.أ0.0969203
1 UnifAI(UAI) to PLN
0.503056
1 UnifAI(UAI) to RON
лв0.60148
1 UnifAI(UAI) to SEK
kr1.310953
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BGN
лв0.231023
1 UnifAI(UAI) to HUF
Ft45.7945
1 UnifAI(UAI) to CZK
2.883003
1 UnifAI(UAI) to KWD
د.ك0.0419669
1 UnifAI(UAI) to ILS
0.447009
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BOB
Bs0.94323
1 UnifAI(UAI) to AZN
0.23239
1 UnifAI(UAI) to TJS
SM1.260374
1 UnifAI(UAI) to GEL
0.370457
1 UnifAI(UAI) to AOA
Kz124.72508
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BHD
.د.ب0.0513992
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BMD
$0.1367
1 UnifAI(UAI) to DKK
kr0.884449
1 UnifAI(UAI) to HNL
L3.592476
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MUR
6.2882
1 UnifAI(UAI) to NAD
$2.374479
1 UnifAI(UAI) to NOK
kr1.397074
1 UnifAI(UAI) to NZD
$0.241959
1 UnifAI(UAI) to PAB
B/.0.1367
1 UnifAI(UAI) to PGK
K0.583709
1 UnifAI(UAI) to QAR
ر.ق0.497588
1 UnifAI(UAI) to RSD
дин.13.891454
1 UnifAI(UAI) to UZS
soʻm1,627.380692
1 UnifAI(UAI) to ALL
L11.465029
1 UnifAI(UAI) to ANG
ƒ0.244693
1 UnifAI(UAI) to AWG
ƒ0.24606
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BBD
$0.2734
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BAM
KM0.231023
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BIF
Fr403.1283
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BND
$0.17771
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BSD
$0.1367
1 UnifAI(UAI) to JMD
$21.919845
1 UnifAI(UAI) to KHR
548.995402
1 UnifAI(UAI) to KMF
Fr58.2342
1 UnifAI(UAI) to LAK
2,971.739071
1 UnifAI(UAI) to LKR
රු41.675729
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MDL
L2.338937
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MGA
Ar615.76515
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MOP
P1.0936
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MVR
2.10518
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MWK
MK236.91477
1 UnifAI(UAI) to MZN
MT8.741965
1 UnifAI(UAI) to NPR
रु19.37039
1 UnifAI(UAI) to PYG
969.4764
1 UnifAI(UAI) to RWF
Fr198.6251
1 UnifAI(UAI) to SBD
$1.123674
1 UnifAI(UAI) to SCR
1.878258
1 UnifAI(UAI) to SRD
$5.26295
1 UnifAI(UAI) to SVC
$1.194758
1 UnifAI(UAI) to SZL
L2.371745
1 UnifAI(UAI) to TMT
m0.47845
1 UnifAI(UAI) to TND
د.ت0.4044953
1 UnifAI(UAI) to TTD
$0.925459
1 UnifAI(UAI) to UGX
Sh477.9032
1 UnifAI(UAI) to XAF
Fr77.6456
1 UnifAI(UAI) to XCD
$0.36909
1 UnifAI(UAI) to XOF
Fr77.6456
1 UnifAI(UAI) to XPF
Fr14.0801
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BWP
P1.838615
1 UnifAI(UAI) to BZD
$0.274767
1 UnifAI(UAI) to CVE
$13.079456
1 UnifAI(UAI) to DJF
Fr24.3326
1 UnifAI(UAI) to DOP
$8.792544
1 UnifAI(UAI) to DZD
د.ج17.836616
1 UnifAI(UAI) to FJD
$0.311676
1 UnifAI(UAI) to GNF
Fr1,188.6065
1 UnifAI(UAI) to GTQ
Q1.047122
1 UnifAI(UAI) to GYD
$28.592172
1 UnifAI(UAI) to ISK
kr17.2242

UnifAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UnifAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official UnifAI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UnifAI

How much is UnifAI (UAI) worth today?
The live UAI price in USD is 0.1367 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current UAI to USD price?
The current price of UAI to USD is $ 0.1367. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of UnifAI?
The market cap for UAI is $ 32.67M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of UAI?
The circulating supply of UAI is 239.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UAI?
UAI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UAI?
UAI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of UAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UAI is $ 3.83M USD.
Will UAI go higher this year?
UAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
UnifAI (UAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-07 01:12:41Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Industry Updates
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Industry Updates
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

