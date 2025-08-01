What is UBU (UBU)

Africa's first Metaverse, Africarare is the future of AI powered mixed reality, with a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential. By combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment.

UBU Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as UBU, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UBU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our UBU price prediction page.

UBU Price History

Tracing UBU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UBU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our UBU price history page.

UBU (UBU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UBU (UBU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UBU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UBU What is the price of UBU (UBU) today? The live price of UBU (UBU) is 0.01724 USD . What is the market cap of UBU (UBU)? The current market cap of UBU is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UBU by its real-time market price of 0.01724 USD . What is the circulating supply of UBU (UBU)? The current circulating supply of UBU (UBU) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of UBU (UBU)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of UBU (UBU) is 0.14084 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of UBU (UBU)? The 24-hour trading volume of UBU (UBU) is $ 10.87K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

