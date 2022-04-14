UBU (UBU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UBU (UBU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UBU (UBU) Information Africa's first Metaverse, Africarare is the future of AI powered mixed reality, with a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential. By combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment. Official Website: https://www.playubu.ai/ Whitepaper: https://litepaper.africarare.io/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x78445485A8d5b3BE765e3027bc336e3c272a23c9

UBU (UBU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.97M All-Time High: $ 0.14084 All-Time Low: $ 0.016814719768017482 Current Price: $ 0.01697

UBU (UBU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UBU (UBU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UBU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UBU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

