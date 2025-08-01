More About UFD

Unicorn Fart Dust Logo

Unicorn Fart Dust Price(UFD)

Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) Live Price Chart

$0.04086
$0.04086$0.04086
-10.55%1D
USD

UFD Live Price Data & Information

Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) is currently trading at 0.04093 USD with a market cap of 40.93M USD. UFD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Unicorn Fart Dust Key Market Performance:

$ 160.70K USD
24-hour trading volume
-10.55%
Unicorn Fart Dust 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the UFD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UFD price information.

UFD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Unicorn Fart Dust for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0048192-10.54%
30 Days$ +0.02162+111.96%
60 Days$ +0.01147+38.93%
90 Days$ +0.01383+51.03%
Unicorn Fart Dust Price Change Today

Today, UFD recorded a change of $ -0.0048192 (-10.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Unicorn Fart Dust 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02162 (+111.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Unicorn Fart Dust 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UFD saw a change of $ +0.01147 (+38.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Unicorn Fart Dust 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01383 (+51.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UFD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Unicorn Fart Dust: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03958
$ 0.03958$ 0.03958

$ 0.04668
$ 0.04668$ 0.04668

$ 0.43094
$ 0.43094$ 0.43094

+1.61%

-10.54%

-5.22%

UFD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 40.93M
$ 40.93M$ 40.93M

$ 160.70K
$ 160.70K$ 160.70K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

What is Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD)

Unicorn Fart Dust is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Unicorn Fart Dust is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Unicorn Fart Dust investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UFD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Unicorn Fart Dust on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Unicorn Fart Dust buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Unicorn Fart Dust Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Unicorn Fart Dust, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UFD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Unicorn Fart Dust price prediction page.

Unicorn Fart Dust Price History

Tracing UFD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UFD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Unicorn Fart Dust price history page.

Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UFD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD)

Looking for how to buy Unicorn Fart Dust? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Unicorn Fart Dust on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UFD to Local Currencies

1 UFD to VND
1,077.07295
1 UFD to AUD
A$0.0634415
1 UFD to GBP
0.0306975
1 UFD to EUR
0.0356091
1 UFD to USD
$0.04093
1 UFD to MYR
RM0.1747711
1 UFD to TRY
1.6642138
1 UFD to JPY
¥6.1395
1 UFD to ARS
ARS$56.1453182
1 UFD to RUB
3.3186044
1 UFD to INR
3.5805564
1 UFD to IDR
Rp670.9834992
1 UFD to KRW
57.1644752
1 UFD to PHP
2.3841725
1 UFD to EGP
￡E.1.9875608
1 UFD to BRL
R$0.229208
1 UFD to CAD
C$0.0564834
1 UFD to BDT
5.0008274
1 UFD to NGN
62.6797927
1 UFD to UAH
1.7063717
1 UFD to VES
Bs5.03439
1 UFD to CLP
$39.82489
1 UFD to PKR
Rs11.6044736
1 UFD to KZT
22.2565061
1 UFD to THB
฿1.3396389
1 UFD to TWD
NT$1.2242163
1 UFD to AED
د.إ0.1502131
1 UFD to CHF
Fr0.0331533
1 UFD to HKD
HK$0.3208912
1 UFD to MAD
.د.م0.3732816
1 UFD to MXN
$0.7723491
1 UFD to PLN
0.1530782
1 UFD to RON
лв0.1817292
1 UFD to SEK
kr0.4002954
1 UFD to BGN
лв0.0699903
1 UFD to HUF
Ft14.3361418
1 UFD to CZK
0.8804043
1 UFD to KWD
د.ك0.01252458
1 UFD to ILS
0.1387527

Unicorn Fart Dust Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Unicorn Fart Dust, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Unicorn Fart Dust Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unicorn Fart Dust

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

