UMA (UMA) Live Price Chart

-1.81%1D
USD

UMA Live Price Data & Information

UMA (UMA) is currently trading at 1.2562 USD with a market cap of 111.63M USD. UMA to USD price is updated in real-time.

UMA Key Market Performance:

$ 356.99K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.81%
UMA 24-hour price change
88.86M USD
Circulating supply

UMA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of UMA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.023156-1.81%
30 Days$ +0.1881+17.61%
60 Days$ +0.1244+10.99%
90 Days$ +0.0649+5.44%
UMA Price Change Today

Today, UMA recorded a change of $ -0.023156 (-1.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

UMA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1881 (+17.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

UMA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UMA saw a change of $ +0.1244 (+10.99%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

UMA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0649 (+5.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UMA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of UMA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.52%

-1.81%

-9.19%

UMA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is UMA (UMA)

Universal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset.

UMA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UMA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

UMA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as UMA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our UMA price prediction page.

UMA Price History

Tracing UMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our UMA price history page.

UMA (UMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UMA (UMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy UMA (UMA)

UMA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UMA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official UMA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UMA

