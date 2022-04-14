UMA (UMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UMA (UMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UMA (UMA) Information Universal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset. Official Website: https://umaproject.org/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/UMAprotocol/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x04Fa0d235C4abf4BcF4787aF4CF447DE572eF828 Buy UMA Now!

UMA (UMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UMA (UMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 106.75M $ 106.75M $ 106.75M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 88.87M $ 88.87M $ 88.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 43.226 $ 43.226 $ 43.226 All-Time Low: $ 0.8985981014222436 $ 0.8985981014222436 $ 0.8985981014222436 Current Price: $ 1.2012 $ 1.2012 $ 1.2012 Learn more about UMA (UMA) price

UMA (UMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UMA (UMA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UMA's tokenomics, explore UMA token's live price!

How to Buy UMA Interested in adding UMA (UMA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy UMA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy UMA on MEXC now!

UMA (UMA) Price History Analyzing the price history of UMA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore UMA Price History now!

UMA Price Prediction Want to know where UMA might be heading? Our UMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UMA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!