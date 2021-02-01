Umbrella Network (UMB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Umbrella Network (UMB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Umbrella Network (UMB) Information Umbrella Network is a community autonomous, scalable, and cost-effective oracle for DeFi and blockchain communities. Official Website: https://www.umb.network/ Whitepaper: https://www.umb.network/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/umb_litepaper_design_v3.1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6fc13eace26590b80cccab1ba5d51890577d83b2 Buy UMB Now!

Umbrella Network (UMB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Umbrella Network (UMB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 822.35K $ 822.35K $ 822.35K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 292.96M $ 292.96M $ 292.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3 $ 3 $ 3 All-Time Low: $ 0.001528968143300195 $ 0.001528968143300195 $ 0.001528968143300195 Current Price: $ 0.002807 $ 0.002807 $ 0.002807 Learn more about Umbrella Network (UMB) price

Umbrella Network (UMB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Umbrella Network (UMB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UMB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UMB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UMB's tokenomics, explore UMB token's live price!

