What is Umee (UMEE)

UMEE is the native cryptocurrency token of the Umee blockchain. As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols.

Umee (UMEE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Umee (UMEE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UMEE token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the price of Umee (UMEE) today? The live price of Umee (UMEE) is 0.000203 USD . What is the market cap of Umee (UMEE)? The current market cap of Umee is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UMEE by its real-time market price of 0.000203 USD . What is the circulating supply of Umee (UMEE)? The current circulating supply of Umee (UMEE) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Umee (UMEE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Umee (UMEE) is 0.3671 USD .

