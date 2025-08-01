What is UNB (UNB)

Unbound Finance is the first-ever debt-free liquidity provision system. Unbound achieves this by building a derivative layer on top of Automated Market Makers (AMMs) such as Uniswap, Balancer, Mooniswap, Bancor, Curve.fi, etc, unlocking locked liquidity from existing AMM pools and giving loans on existing Liquidity Pool Tokens (LPTs) as collateral.

UNB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UNB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check UNB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about UNB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your UNB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

UNB Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as UNB, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UNB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our UNB price prediction page.

UNB Price History

Tracing UNB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UNB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our UNB price history page.

UNB (UNB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UNB (UNB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UNB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy UNB (UNB)

Looking for how to buy UNB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase UNB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UNB to Local Currencies

1 UNB to VND ₫ -- 1 UNB to AUD A$ -- 1 UNB to GBP ￡ -- 1 UNB to EUR € -- 1 UNB to USD $ -- 1 UNB to MYR RM -- 1 UNB to TRY ₺ -- 1 UNB to JPY ¥ -- 1 UNB to ARS ARS$ -- 1 UNB to RUB ₽ -- 1 UNB to INR ₹ -- 1 UNB to IDR Rp -- 1 UNB to KRW ₩ -- 1 UNB to PHP ₱ -- 1 UNB to EGP ￡E. -- 1 UNB to BRL R$ -- 1 UNB to CAD C$ -- 1 UNB to BDT ৳ -- 1 UNB to NGN ₦ -- 1 UNB to UAH ₴ -- 1 UNB to VES Bs -- 1 UNB to CLP $ -- 1 UNB to PKR Rs -- 1 UNB to KZT ₸ -- 1 UNB to THB ฿ -- 1 UNB to TWD NT$ -- 1 UNB to AED د.إ -- 1 UNB to CHF Fr -- 1 UNB to HKD HK$ -- 1 UNB to MAD .د.م -- 1 UNB to MXN $ -- 1 UNB to PLN zł -- 1 UNB to RON лв -- 1 UNB to SEK kr -- 1 UNB to BGN лв -- 1 UNB to HUF Ft -- 1 UNB to CZK Kč -- 1 UNB to KWD د.ك -- 1 UNB to ILS ₪ --

UNB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UNB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UNB What is the price of UNB (UNB) today? The live price of UNB (UNB) is -- USD . What is the market cap of UNB (UNB)? The current market cap of UNB is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UNB by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of UNB (UNB)? The current circulating supply of UNB (UNB) is -- USD . What was the highest price of UNB (UNB)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of UNB (UNB) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of UNB (UNB)? The 24-hour trading volume of UNB (UNB) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.