More About UNI

UNI Price Info

UNI Official Website

UNI Tokenomics

UNI Price Forecast

UNI History

UNI Buying Guide

UNI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

UNI Spot

UNI USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

UNISWAP Logo

UNISWAP Price(UNI)

UNISWAP (UNI) Live Price Chart

$9.271
$9.271$9.271
-4.01%1D
USD

UNI Live Price Data & Information

UNISWAP (UNI) is currently trading at 9.275 USD with a market cap of 5.83B USD. UNI to USD price is updated in real-time.

UNISWAP Key Market Performance:

$ 8.36M USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.01%
UNISWAP 24-hour price change
628.74M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the UNI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UNI price information.

UNI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of UNISWAP for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.3873-4.01%
30 Days$ +2.69+40.85%
60 Days$ +3.19+52.42%
90 Days$ +4.073+78.29%
UNISWAP Price Change Today

Today, UNI recorded a change of $ -0.3873 (-4.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

UNISWAP 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.69 (+40.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

UNISWAP 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UNI saw a change of $ +3.19 (+52.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

UNISWAP 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +4.073 (+78.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UNI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of UNISWAP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 9.248
$ 9.248$ 9.248

$ 10.237
$ 10.237$ 10.237

$ 45
$ 45$ 45

-1.00%

-4.01%

-7.13%

UNI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.83B
$ 5.83B$ 5.83B

$ 8.36M
$ 8.36M$ 8.36M

628.74M
628.74M 628.74M

What is UNISWAP (UNI)

Uniswap is a protocol for automatic token exchange on Ethereum. It is designed around ease of use, gas efficiency, censorship resistance, and zero rent.

UNISWAP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UNISWAP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UNI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about UNISWAP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your UNISWAP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

UNISWAP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as UNISWAP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UNI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our UNISWAP price prediction page.

UNISWAP Price History

Tracing UNI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UNI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our UNISWAP price history page.

UNISWAP (UNI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UNISWAP (UNI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UNI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy UNISWAP (UNI)

Looking for how to buy UNISWAP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase UNISWAP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UNI to Local Currencies

1 UNI to VND
244,071.625
1 UNI to AUD
A$14.37625
1 UNI to GBP
6.95625
1 UNI to EUR
8.06925
1 UNI to USD
$9.275
1 UNI to MYR
RM39.60425
1 UNI to TRY
377.1215
1 UNI to JPY
¥1,391.25
1 UNI to ARS
ARS$12,722.8885
1 UNI to RUB
752.017
1 UNI to INR
811.377
1 UNI to IDR
Rp152,049.156
1 UNI to KRW
12,953.836
1 UNI to PHP
540.26875
1 UNI to EGP
￡E.450.394
1 UNI to BRL
R$51.94
1 UNI to CAD
C$12.7995
1 UNI to BDT
1,133.2195
1 UNI to NGN
14,203.64225
1 UNI to UAH
386.67475
1 UNI to VES
Bs1,140.825
1 UNI to CLP
$9,024.575
1 UNI to PKR
Rs2,629.648
1 UNI to KZT
5,043.46675
1 UNI to THB
฿303.6635
1 UNI to TWD
NT$277.41525
1 UNI to AED
د.إ34.03925
1 UNI to CHF
Fr7.51275
1 UNI to HKD
HK$72.716
1 UNI to MAD
.د.م84.588
1 UNI to MXN
$175.01925
1 UNI to PLN
34.6885
1 UNI to RON
лв41.181
1 UNI to SEK
kr90.7095
1 UNI to BGN
лв15.86025
1 UNI to HUF
Ft3,248.6615
1 UNI to CZK
199.50525
1 UNI to KWD
د.ك2.83815
1 UNI to ILS
31.44225

UNISWAP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UNISWAP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official UNISWAP Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UNISWAP

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place.  The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

August 1, 2025

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

UNI
UNI
USD
USD

1 UNI = 9.275 USD

Trade

UNIUSDT
$9.275
$9.275$9.275
-8.41%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee