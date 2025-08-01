What is Lunos (UNO)

Lunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3.

Lunos (UNO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lunos (UNO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UNO token's extensive tokenomics now!

UNO to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lunos What is the price of Lunos (UNO) today? The live price of Lunos (UNO) is 0.00283 USD . What is the market cap of Lunos (UNO)? The current market cap of Lunos is $ 315.73K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UNO by its real-time market price of 0.00283 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lunos (UNO)? The current circulating supply of Lunos (UNO) is 111.57M USD . What was the highest price of Lunos (UNO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Lunos (UNO) is 1.09 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lunos (UNO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lunos (UNO) is $ 56.18K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

