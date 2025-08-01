More About UPT

UpRock Logo

UpRock Price(UPT)

UpRock (UPT) Live Price Chart

$0.00823
$0.00823$0.00823
-0.72%1D
USD

UPT Live Price Data & Information

UpRock (UPT) is currently trading at 0.00823 USD with a market cap of -- USD. UPT to USD price is updated in real-time.

UpRock Key Market Performance:

$ 76.89K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.72%
UpRock 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the UPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UPT price information.

UPT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of UpRock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000597-0.72%
30 Days$ +0.00029+3.65%
60 Days$ -0.00045-5.19%
90 Days$ -0.00122-12.92%
UpRock Price Change Today

Today, UPT recorded a change of $ -0.0000597 (-0.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

UpRock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00029 (+3.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

UpRock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UPT saw a change of $ -0.00045 (-5.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

UpRock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00122 (-12.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UPT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of UpRock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00822
$ 0.00822$ 0.00822

$ 0.00846
$ 0.00846$ 0.00846

$ 0.28
$ 0.28$ 0.28

-0.13%

-0.72%

-2.84%

UPT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 76.89K
$ 76.89K$ 76.89K

--
----

What is UpRock (UPT)

UpRock is the world's best rewards program, where customers earn passive income to fuel the fastest growing mobile-first data network for the AI-driven internet. This network powers our DePIN-as-a-Service platform offering geo-specific real-time data collection, network intelligence and website monitoring, and the essential pre-processing tasks required for AI training.

UpRock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UpRock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UPT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about UpRock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your UpRock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

UpRock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as UpRock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our UpRock price prediction page.

UpRock Price History

Tracing UPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our UpRock price history page.

UpRock (UPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UpRock (UPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UPT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy UpRock (UPT)

Looking for how to buy UpRock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase UpRock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UPT to Local Currencies

1 UPT to VND
216.57245
1 UPT to AUD
A$0.0127565
1 UPT to GBP
0.0061725
1 UPT to EUR
0.0071601
1 UPT to USD
$0.00823
1 UPT to MYR
RM0.0350598
1 UPT to TRY
0.3347141
1 UPT to JPY
¥1.2345
1 UPT to ARS
ARS$11.2894202
1 UPT to RUB
0.667453
1 UPT to INR
0.7199604
1 UPT to IDR
Rp134.9180112
1 UPT to KRW
11.4623325
1 UPT to PHP
0.4793975
1 UPT to EGP
￡E.0.3996488
1 UPT to BRL
R$0.046088
1 UPT to CAD
C$0.0113574
1 UPT to BDT
1.0055414
1 UPT to NGN
12.6033397
1 UPT to UAH
0.3431087
1 UPT to VES
Bs1.01229
1 UPT to CLP
$7.99956
1 UPT to PKR
Rs2.3333696
1 UPT to KZT
4.4752271
1 UPT to THB
฿0.2696148
1 UPT to TWD
NT$0.2461593
1 UPT to AED
د.إ0.0302041
1 UPT to CHF
Fr0.0066663
1 UPT to HKD
HK$0.0645232
1 UPT to MAD
.د.م0.0750576
1 UPT to MXN
$0.1553001
1 UPT to PLN
0.0307802
1 UPT to RON
лв0.0365412
1 UPT to SEK
kr0.0805717
1 UPT to BGN
лв0.0140733
1 UPT to HUF
Ft2.8826398
1 UPT to CZK
0.1771096
1 UPT to KWD
د.ك0.00251838
1 UPT to ILS
0.0278997

UpRock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UpRock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official UpRock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UpRock

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

