What is UpRock (UPT)

UpRock is the world's best rewards program, where customers earn passive income to fuel the fastest growing mobile-first data network for the AI-driven internet. This network powers our DePIN-as-a-Service platform offering geo-specific real-time data collection, network intelligence and website monitoring, and the essential pre-processing tasks required for AI training.

UpRock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UpRock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



UpRock (UPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UpRock (UPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UPT token's extensive tokenomics now!

UPT to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UpRock What is the price of UpRock (UPT) today? The live price of UpRock (UPT) is 0.00823 USD . What is the market cap of UpRock (UPT)? The current market cap of UpRock is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UPT by its real-time market price of 0.00823 USD . What is the circulating supply of UpRock (UPT)? The current circulating supply of UpRock (UPT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of UpRock (UPT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of UpRock (UPT) is 0.28 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of UpRock (UPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of UpRock (UPT) is $ 76.89K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

