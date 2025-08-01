More About UQC

Uquid Logo

Uquid Price(UQC)

Uquid (UQC) Live Price Chart

$4.724
$4.724$4.724
-0.04%1D
USD

UQC Live Price Data & Information

Uquid (UQC) is currently trading at 4.724 USD with a market cap of 47.24M USD. UQC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Uquid Key Market Performance:

$ 25.42K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.04%
Uquid 24-hour price change
10.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the UQC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UQC price information.

UQC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Uquid for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00189-0.04%
30 Days$ +1.619+52.14%
60 Days$ +2.086+79.07%
90 Days$ +1.158+32.47%
Uquid Price Change Today

Today, UQC recorded a change of $ -0.00189 (-0.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Uquid 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.619 (+52.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Uquid 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UQC saw a change of $ +2.086 (+79.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Uquid 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.158 (+32.47%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UQC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Uquid: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.724
$ 4.724$ 4.724

$ 4.727
$ 4.727$ 4.727

$ 69.8
$ 69.8$ 69.8

0.00%

-0.04%

-0.57%

UQC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 47.24M
$ 47.24M$ 47.24M

$ 25.42K
$ 25.42K$ 25.42K

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

What is Uquid (UQC)

UQUID IS LEADING WEB 3.0 SHOPPING WITH BRIDGE BETWEEN 2TRILION BILLION MARKET OF BLOCKCHAIN WITH 4 TRILLION E-COMMERCE.

Uquid is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Uquid investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UQC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Uquid on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Uquid buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Uquid Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Uquid, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UQC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Uquid price prediction page.

Uquid Price History

Tracing UQC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UQC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Uquid price history page.

Uquid (UQC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Uquid (UQC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UQC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Uquid (UQC)

Looking for how to buy Uquid? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Uquid on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UQC to Local Currencies

1 UQC to VND
124,312.06
1 UQC to AUD
A$7.3222
1 UQC to GBP
3.543
1 UQC to EUR
4.10988
1 UQC to USD
$4.724
1 UQC to MYR
RM20.12424
1 UQC to TRY
192.12508
1 UQC to JPY
¥708.6
1 UQC to ARS
ARS$6,480.09976
1 UQC to RUB
383.1164
1 UQC to INR
413.25552
1 UQC to IDR
Rp77,442.61056
1 UQC to KRW
6,579.351
1 UQC to PHP
275.173
1 UQC to EGP
￡E.229.39744
1 UQC to BRL
R$26.4544
1 UQC to CAD
C$6.51912
1 UQC to BDT
577.17832
1 UQC to NGN
7,234.28636
1 UQC to UAH
196.94356
1 UQC to VES
Bs581.052
1 UQC to CLP
$4,591.728
1 UQC to PKR
Rs1,339.34848
1 UQC to KZT
2,568.76948
1 UQC to THB
฿154.75824
1 UQC to TWD
NT$141.29484
1 UQC to AED
د.إ17.33708
1 UQC to CHF
Fr3.82644
1 UQC to HKD
HK$37.03616
1 UQC to MAD
.د.م43.08288
1 UQC to MXN
$89.14188
1 UQC to PLN
17.66776
1 UQC to RON
лв20.97456
1 UQC to SEK
kr46.24796
1 UQC to BGN
лв8.07804
1 UQC to HUF
Ft1,654.62824
1 UQC to CZK
101.66048
1 UQC to KWD
د.ك1.445544
1 UQC to ILS
16.01436

Uquid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Uquid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Uquid Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Uquid

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

