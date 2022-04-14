USD1 (USD1) Tokenomics Discover key insights into USD1 (USD1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

USD1 (USD1) Information USD1 is a fiat-backed digital asset, designed to maintain a 1:1 equivalence with the U.S. dollar. Launched in April 2025 by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a financial technology firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, USD1 aims to streamline digital transactions by providing seamless fungibility between fiat currency and digital assets. To ensure transparency and trust, its reserves are held by BitGo, a California-based provider of cryptocurrency custody services. Initially, USD1 is issued on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks, with plans to expand to other blockchains in the future. Official Website: https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x8d0d000ee44948fc98c9b98a4fa4921476f08b0d Buy USD1 Now!

USD1 (USD1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for USD1 (USD1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.17B $ 2.17B $ 2.17B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 2.17B $ 2.17B $ 2.17B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.0088 $ 1.0088 $ 1.0088 All-Time Low: $ 0.990972014891515 $ 0.990972014891515 $ 0.990972014891515 Current Price: $ 0.9996 $ 0.9996 $ 0.9996 Learn more about USD1 (USD1) price

USD1 (USD1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of USD1 (USD1) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USD1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USD1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USD1's tokenomics, explore USD1 token's live price!

How to Buy USD1 Interested in adding USD1 (USD1) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy USD1, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy USD1 on MEXC now!

USD1 (USD1) Price History Analyzing the price history of USD1 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore USD1 Price History now!

USD1 Price Prediction Want to know where USD1 might be heading? Our USD1 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See USD1 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!