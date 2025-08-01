More About USDC

USDC Live Price Data & Information

USDCoin (USDC) is currently trading at 0.9999 USD with a market cap of 63.97B USD. USDC to USD price is updated in real-time.

USDCoin Key Market Performance:

$ 155.55M USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.01%
USDCoin 24-hour price change
63.97B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDC price information.

USDC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of USDCoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001+0.01%
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ +0.0005+0.05%
90 Days$ +0.0003+0.03%
USDCoin Price Change Today

Today, USDC recorded a change of $ +0.0001 (+0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

USDCoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ 0 (0.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

USDCoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDC saw a change of $ +0.0005 (+0.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

USDCoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0003 (+0.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USDC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of USDCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9998
$ 0.9998$ 0.9998

$ 1.0002
$ 1.0002$ 1.0002

$ 1.1359
$ 1.1359$ 1.1359

-0.02%

+0.01%

+0.05%

USDC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 63.97B
$ 63.97B$ 63.97B

$ 155.55M
$ 155.55M$ 155.55M

63.97B
63.97B 63.97B

What is USDCoin (USDC)

USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.

USDCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USDCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our USDCoin price prediction page.

USDCoin Price History

Tracing USDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our USDCoin price history page.

USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of USDCoin (USDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy USDCoin (USDC)

USDCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USDCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official USDCoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDCoin

