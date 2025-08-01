What is Decentralized USD (USDD)

USDD 2.0 is a decentralized stablecoin based on security, transparency, and stability. It integrates safe liquidation, dynamic collateral adjustments, and advanced risk management to maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. With over-collateralization and community-driven governance, users retain full control of their assets within a transparent and auditable system.

Decentralized USD (USDD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized USD (USDD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Decentralized USD What is the price of Decentralized USD (USDD) today? The live price of Decentralized USD (USDD) is 1.0001 USD . What is the market cap of Decentralized USD (USDD)? The current market cap of Decentralized USD is $ 579.37M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of USDD by its real-time market price of 1.0001 USD . What is the circulating supply of Decentralized USD (USDD)? The current circulating supply of Decentralized USD (USDD) is 579.31M USD . What was the highest price of Decentralized USD (USDD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Decentralized USD (USDD) is 1.0477 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Decentralized USD (USDD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Decentralized USD (USDD) is $ 350.44K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

