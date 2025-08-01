More About USDD

Decentralized USD Logo

Decentralized USD Price(USDD)

Decentralized USD (USDD) Live Price Chart

$1.0001
$1.0001
-0.10%1D
USD

USDD Live Price Data & Information

Decentralized USD (USDD) is currently trading at 1.0001 USD with a market cap of 579.37M USD. USDD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Decentralized USD Key Market Performance:

$ 350.44K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.10%
Decentralized USD 24-hour price change
579.31M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USDD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDD price information.

USDD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Decentralized USD for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001001-0.10%
30 Days$ +0.0001+0.01%
60 Days$ +0.1001+11.12%
90 Days$ +0.1001+11.12%
Decentralized USD Price Change Today

Today, USDD recorded a change of $ -0.001001 (-0.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Decentralized USD 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0001 (+0.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Decentralized USD 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDD saw a change of $ +0.1001 (+11.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Decentralized USD 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1001 (+11.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USDD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Decentralized USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9997
$ 0.9997$ 0.9997

$ 1.036
$ 1.036$ 1.036

$ 1.0477
$ 1.0477$ 1.0477

+0.01%

-0.10%

+0.04%

USDD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 579.37M
$ 579.37M$ 579.37M

$ 350.44K
$ 350.44K$ 350.44K

579.31M
579.31M 579.31M

What is Decentralized USD (USDD)

USDD 2.0 is a decentralized stablecoin based on security, transparency, and stability. It integrates safe liquidation, dynamic collateral adjustments, and advanced risk management to maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. With over-collateralization and community-driven governance, users retain full control of their assets within a transparent and auditable system.

Decentralized USD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Decentralized USD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USDD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Decentralized USD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Decentralized USD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Decentralized USD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Decentralized USD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Decentralized USD price prediction page.

Decentralized USD Price History

Tracing USDD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Decentralized USD price history page.

Decentralized USD (USDD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized USD (USDD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Decentralized USD (USDD)

Looking for how to buy Decentralized USD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Decentralized USD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USDD to Local Currencies

1 USDD to VND
26,317.6315
1 USDD to AUD
A$1.550155
1 USDD to GBP
0.750075
1 USDD to EUR
0.870087
1 USDD to USD
$1.0001
1 USDD to MYR
RM4.260426
1 USDD to TRY
40.664066
1 USDD to JPY
¥150.015
1 USDD to ARS
ARS$1,371.877174
1 USDD to RUB
81.10811
1 USDD to INR
87.488748
1 USDD to IDR
Rp16,395.079344
1 USDD to KRW
1,392.889275
1 USDD to PHP
58.255825
1 USDD to EGP
￡E.48.564856
1 USDD to BRL
R$5.60056
1 USDD to CAD
C$1.380138
1 USDD to BDT
122.192218
1 USDD to NGN
1,531.543139
1 USDD to UAH
41.694169
1 USDD to VES
Bs123.0123
1 USDD to CLP
$972.0972
1 USDD to PKR
Rs283.548352
1 USDD to KZT
543.824377
1 USDD to THB
฿32.743274
1 USDD to TWD
NT$29.912991
1 USDD to AED
د.إ3.670367
1 USDD to CHF
Fr0.810081
1 USDD to HKD
HK$7.840784
1 USDD to MAD
.د.م9.120912
1 USDD to MXN
$18.871887
1 USDD to PLN
3.740374
1 USDD to RON
лв4.440444
1 USDD to SEK
kr9.790979
1 USDD to BGN
лв1.710171
1 USDD to HUF
Ft350.295026
1 USDD to CZK
21.522152
1 USDD to KWD
د.ك0.3060306
1 USDD to ILS
3.390339

Decentralized USD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Decentralized USD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Decentralized USD Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Decentralized USD

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

