Ethena USDe Logo

Ethena USDe Price(USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) Live Price Chart

$1.0007
$1.0007$1.0007
0.00%1D
USD

USDE Live Price Data & Information

Ethena USDe (USDE) is currently trading at 1.0007 USD with a market cap of 8.25B USD. USDE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Ethena USDe Key Market Performance:

$ 11.94M USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
Ethena USDe 24-hour price change
8.24B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDE price information.

USDE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ethena USDe for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.0008+0.08%
60 Days$ +0.00010.00%
90 Days$ +0.0002+0.01%
Ethena USDe Price Change Today

Today, USDE recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ethena USDe 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0008 (+0.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ethena USDe 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDE saw a change of $ +0.0001 (0.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ethena USDe 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0002 (+0.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USDE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ethena USDe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.0006
$ 1.0006$ 1.0006

$ 1.0014
$ 1.0014$ 1.0014

$ 1.0205
$ 1.0205$ 1.0205

0.00%

0.00%

-0.02%

USDE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.25B
$ 8.25B$ 8.25B

$ 11.94M
$ 11.94M$ 11.94M

8.24B
8.24B 8.24B

What is Ethena USDe (USDE)

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure, alongside a globally accessible dollar denominated savings instrument - the 'Internet Bond'. Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, will provide the first censorship resistant, scalable and stable crypto-native solution for money achieved by delta-hedging staked Ethereum collateral. USDe will be fully backed transparently onchain and free to compose throughout DeFi.

Ethena USDe is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ethena USDe investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USDE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ethena USDe on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ethena USDe buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ethena USDe Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethena USDe, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ethena USDe price prediction page.

Ethena USDe Price History

Tracing USDE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ethena USDe price history page.

Ethena USDe (USDE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ethena USDe (USDE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ethena USDe (USDE)

Looking for how to buy Ethena USDe? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ethena USDe on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Ethena USDe Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethena USDe, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ethena USDe Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethena USDe

