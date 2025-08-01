What is Ethena USDe (USDE)

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure, alongside a globally accessible dollar denominated savings instrument - the 'Internet Bond'. Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, will provide the first censorship resistant, scalable and stable crypto-native solution for money achieved by delta-hedging staked Ethereum collateral. USDe will be fully backed transparently onchain and free to compose throughout DeFi.

Ethena USDe is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ethena USDe investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check USDE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Ethena USDe on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ethena USDe buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ethena USDe Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethena USDe, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ethena USDe price prediction page.

Ethena USDe Price History

Tracing USDE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ethena USDe price history page.

Ethena USDe (USDE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ethena USDe (USDE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ethena USDe (USDE)

Looking for how to buy Ethena USDe? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ethena USDe on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USDE to Local Currencies

1 USDE to VND ₫ 26,333.4205 1 USDE to AUD A$ 1.551085 1 USDE to GBP ￡ 0.750525 1 USDE to EUR € 0.870609 1 USDE to USD $ 1.0007 1 USDE to MYR RM 4.272989 1 USDE to TRY ₺ 40.688462 1 USDE to JPY ¥ 150.105 1 USDE to ARS ARS$ 1,372.700218 1 USDE to RUB ₽ 81.15677 1 USDE to INR ₹ 87.541236 1 USDE to IDR Rp 16,404.915408 1 USDE to KRW ₩ 1,397.617648 1 USDE to PHP ₱ 58.290775 1 USDE to EGP ￡E. 48.593992 1 USDE to BRL R$ 5.60392 1 USDE to CAD C$ 1.380966 1 USDE to BDT ৳ 122.265526 1 USDE to NGN ₦ 1,532.461973 1 USDE to UAH ₴ 41.719183 1 USDE to VES Bs 123.0861 1 USDE to CLP $ 973.6811 1 USDE to PKR Rs 283.718464 1 USDE to KZT ₸ 544.150639 1 USDE to THB ฿ 32.762918 1 USDE to TWD NT$ 29.930937 1 USDE to AED د.إ 3.672569 1 USDE to CHF Fr 0.810567 1 USDE to HKD HK$ 7.845488 1 USDE to MAD .د.م 9.126384 1 USDE to MXN $ 18.883209 1 USDE to PLN zł 3.742618 1 USDE to RON лв 4.443108 1 USDE to SEK kr 9.786846 1 USDE to BGN лв 1.711197 1 USDE to HUF Ft 350.385098 1 USDE to CZK Kč 21.525057 1 USDE to KWD د.ك 0.3062142 1 USDE to ILS ₪ 3.392373

Ethena USDe Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethena USDe, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethena USDe What is the price of Ethena USDe (USDE) today? The live price of Ethena USDe (USDE) is 1.0007 USD . What is the market cap of Ethena USDe (USDE)? The current market cap of Ethena USDe is $ 8.25B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of USDE by its real-time market price of 1.0007 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDE)? The current circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDE) is 8.24B USD . What was the highest price of Ethena USDe (USDE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Ethena USDe (USDE) is 1.0205 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ethena USDe (USDE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ethena USDe (USDE) is $ 11.94M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.