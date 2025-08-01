More About USDM

USD Mapped Token Logo

USD Mapped Token Price(USDM)

USD Mapped Token (USDM) Live Price Chart

$0.9953
+0.01%1D
USD

USDM Live Price Data & Information

USD Mapped Token (USDM) is currently trading at 0.9953 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. USDM to USD price is updated in real-time.

USD Mapped Token Key Market Performance:

$ 100.01K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.01%
USD Mapped Token 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USDM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDM price information.

USDM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of USD Mapped Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001+0.01%
30 Days$ -0.0038-0.39%
60 Days$ -0.0146-1.45%
90 Days$ -0.0095-0.95%
USD Mapped Token Price Change Today

Today, USDM recorded a change of $ +0.0001 (+0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

USD Mapped Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0038 (-0.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

USD Mapped Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDM saw a change of $ -0.0146 (-1.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

USD Mapped Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0095 (-0.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USDM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of USD Mapped Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.995
$ 0.9953
$ 9
+0.01%

+0.01%

-0.03%

USDM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 100.01K
0.00
What is USD Mapped Token (USDM)

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, USDM stands out as a beacon of stability in the dynamic world of digital currency. Anchored firmly to the US Dollar, USDM provides a reliable and decentralized solution for value exchange.

USD Mapped Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your USD Mapped Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USDM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about USD Mapped Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USD Mapped Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

USD Mapped Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USD Mapped Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our USD Mapped Token price prediction page.

USD Mapped Token Price History

Tracing USDM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our USD Mapped Token price history page.

USD Mapped Token (USDM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of USD Mapped Token (USDM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy USD Mapped Token (USDM)

Looking for how to buy USD Mapped Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase USD Mapped Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USDM to Local Currencies

1 USDM to VND
26,191.3195
1 USDM to AUD
A$1.542715
1 USDM to GBP
0.746475
1 USDM to EUR
0.865911
1 USDM to USD
$0.9953
1 USDM to MYR
RM4.239978
1 USDM to TRY
40.468898
1 USDM to JPY
¥149.295
1 USDM to ARS
ARS$1,365.292822
1 USDM to RUB
80.71883
1 USDM to INR
87.068844
1 USDM to IDR
Rp16,316.390832
1 USDM to KRW
1,386.204075
1 USDM to PHP
57.976225
1 USDM to EGP
￡E.48.331768
1 USDM to BRL
R$5.57368
1 USDM to CAD
C$1.373514
1 USDM to BDT
121.605754
1 USDM to NGN
1,524.192467
1 USDM to UAH
41.494057
1 USDM to VES
Bs122.4219
1 USDM to CLP
$967.4316
1 USDM to PKR
Rs282.187456
1 USDM to KZT
541.214281
1 USDM to THB
฿32.586122
1 USDM to TWD
NT$29.769423
1 USDM to AED
د.إ3.652751
1 USDM to CHF
Fr0.806193
1 USDM to HKD
HK$7.803152
1 USDM to MAD
.د.م9.077136
1 USDM to MXN
$18.781311
1 USDM to PLN
3.722422
1 USDM to RON
лв4.419132
1 USDM to SEK
kr9.743987
1 USDM to BGN
лв1.701963
1 USDM to HUF
Ft348.613778
1 USDM to CZK
21.418856
1 USDM to KWD
د.ك0.3045618
1 USDM to ILS
3.374067

USD Mapped Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USD Mapped Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official USD Mapped Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USD Mapped Token

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.9953
