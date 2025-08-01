More About USDP

USDP Logo

USDP Price(USDP)

USDP (USDP) Live Price Chart

$1
$1$1
0.00%1D
USD

USDP Live Price Data & Information

USDP (USDP) is currently trading at 1 USD with a market cap of 64.95M USD. USDP to USD price is updated in real-time.

USDP Key Market Performance:

$ 2.12M USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
USDP 24-hour price change
64.95M USD
Circulating supply

USDP (USDP) is currently trading at 1 USD with a market cap of 64.95M USD.

USDP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of USDP for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.0001+0.01%
60 Days$ +0.0004+0.04%
90 Days$ +0.0001+0.01%
USDP Price Change Today

Today, USDP recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

USDP 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0001 (+0.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

USDP 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDP saw a change of $ +0.0004 (+0.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

USDP 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0001 (+0.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USDP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of USDP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9999
$ 0.9999$ 0.9999

$ 1.0041
$ 1.0041$ 1.0041

$ 2.0006
$ 2.0006$ 2.0006

-0.01%

0.00%

+0.06%

USDP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 64.95M
$ 64.95M$ 64.95M

$ 2.12M
$ 2.12M$ 2.12M

64.95M
64.95M 64.95M

What is USDP (USDP)

Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.

USDP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your USDP investments effectively.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USDP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about USDP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USDP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

USDP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USDP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

USDP Price History

Tracing USDP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDP's potential future trajectory.

USDP (USDP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of USDP (USDP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy USDP (USDP)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase USDP on MEXC.

USDP to Local Currencies

1 USDP to VND
26,315
1 USDP to AUD
A$1.55
1 USDP to GBP
0.75
1 USDP to EUR
0.87
1 USDP to USD
$1
1 USDP to MYR
RM4.27
1 USDP to TRY
40.66
1 USDP to JPY
¥150
1 USDP to ARS
ARS$1,371.74
1 USDP to RUB
81.1
1 USDP to INR
87.48
1 USDP to IDR
Rp16,393.44
1 USDP to KRW
1,396.64
1 USDP to PHP
58.25
1 USDP to EGP
￡E.48.56
1 USDP to BRL
R$5.6
1 USDP to CAD
C$1.38
1 USDP to BDT
122.18
1 USDP to NGN
1,531.39
1 USDP to UAH
41.69
1 USDP to VES
Bs123
1 USDP to CLP
$973
1 USDP to PKR
Rs283.52
1 USDP to KZT
543.77
1 USDP to THB
฿32.74
1 USDP to TWD
NT$29.91
1 USDP to AED
د.إ3.67
1 USDP to CHF
Fr0.81
1 USDP to HKD
HK$7.84
1 USDP to MAD
.د.م9.12
1 USDP to MXN
$18.87
1 USDP to PLN
3.74
1 USDP to RON
лв4.44
1 USDP to SEK
kr9.78
1 USDP to BGN
лв1.71
1 USDP to HUF
Ft350.14
1 USDP to CZK
21.51
1 USDP to KWD
د.ك0.306
1 USDP to ILS
3.39

USDP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USDP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official USDP Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDP

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

