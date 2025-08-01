What is USDP (USDP)

Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.

USDP to Local Currencies

1 USDP to VND ₫ 26,315 1 USDP to AUD A$ 1.55 1 USDP to GBP ￡ 0.75 1 USDP to EUR € 0.87 1 USDP to USD $ 1 1 USDP to MYR RM 4.27 1 USDP to TRY ₺ 40.66 1 USDP to JPY ¥ 150 1 USDP to ARS ARS$ 1,371.74 1 USDP to RUB ₽ 81.1 1 USDP to INR ₹ 87.48 1 USDP to IDR Rp 16,393.44 1 USDP to KRW ₩ 1,396.64 1 USDP to PHP ₱ 58.25 1 USDP to EGP ￡E. 48.56 1 USDP to BRL R$ 5.6 1 USDP to CAD C$ 1.38 1 USDP to BDT ৳ 122.18 1 USDP to NGN ₦ 1,531.39 1 USDP to UAH ₴ 41.69 1 USDP to VES Bs 123 1 USDP to CLP $ 973 1 USDP to PKR Rs 283.52 1 USDP to KZT ₸ 543.77 1 USDP to THB ฿ 32.74 1 USDP to TWD NT$ 29.91 1 USDP to AED د.إ 3.67 1 USDP to CHF Fr 0.81 1 USDP to HKD HK$ 7.84 1 USDP to MAD .د.م 9.12 1 USDP to MXN $ 18.87 1 USDP to PLN zł 3.74 1 USDP to RON лв 4.44 1 USDP to SEK kr 9.78 1 USDP to BGN лв 1.71 1 USDP to HUF Ft 350.14 1 USDP to CZK Kč 21.51 1 USDP to KWD د.ك 0.306 1 USDP to ILS ₪ 3.39

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDP What is the price of USDP (USDP) today? The live price of USDP (USDP) is 1 USD . What is the market cap of USDP (USDP)? The current market cap of USDP is $ 64.95M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of USDP by its real-time market price of 1 USD . What is the circulating supply of USDP (USDP)? The current circulating supply of USDP (USDP) is 64.95M USD . What was the highest price of USDP (USDP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of USDP (USDP) is 2.0006 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of USDP (USDP)? The 24-hour trading volume of USDP (USDP) is $ 2.12M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

