unstable coin Logo

unstable coin Price(USDUC)

unstable coin (USDUC) Live Price Chart

$0.0278
$0.0278$0.0278
-18.06%1D
USD

USDUC Live Price Data & Information

unstable coin (USDUC) is currently trading at 0.0278 USD with a market cap of 27.80M USD. USDUC to USD price is updated in real-time.

unstable coin Key Market Performance:

$ 60.60K USD
24-hour trading volume
-18.06%
unstable coin 24-hour price change
999.92M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USDUC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDUC price information.

USDUC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of unstable coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0061273-18.06%
30 Days$ +0.0128+85.33%
60 Days$ +0.0128+85.33%
90 Days$ +0.0128+85.33%
unstable coin Price Change Today

Today, USDUC recorded a change of $ -0.0061273 (-18.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

unstable coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0128 (+85.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.

unstable coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDUC saw a change of $ +0.0128 (+85.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

unstable coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0128 (+85.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USDUC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of unstable coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01946
$ 0.01946$ 0.01946

$ 0.04103
$ 0.04103$ 0.04103

$ 0.04103
$ 0.04103$ 0.04103

-0.97%

-18.06%

+85.33%

USDUC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 27.80M
$ 27.80M$ 27.80M

$ 60.60K
$ 60.60K$ 60.60K

999.92M
999.92M 999.92M

What is unstable coin (USDUC)

$USDUC is a satirical take on traditional stablecoins, embracing instability as its defining feature. It builds an absurd narrative that humorously critiques the blind faith in stability within the crypto space, making it both a parody and a creative commentary on the nature of digital currencies.

unstable coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as unstable coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDUC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our unstable coin price prediction page.

unstable coin Price History

Tracing USDUC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDUC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our unstable coin price history page.

unstable coin (USDUC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of unstable coin (USDUC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDUC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy unstable coin (USDUC)

USDUC to Local Currencies

1 USDUC to VND
731.557
1 USDUC to AUD
A$0.042812
1 USDUC to GBP
0.02085
1 USDUC to EUR
0.023908
1 USDUC to USD
$0.0278
1 USDUC to MYR
RM0.117316
1 USDUC to TRY
1.130904
1 USDUC to JPY
¥4.0866
1 USDUC to ARS
ARS$37.215304
1 USDUC to RUB
2.223444
1 USDUC to INR
2.44084
1 USDUC to IDR
Rp455.737632
1 USDUC to KRW
38.664796
1 USDUC to PHP
1.597388
1 USDUC to EGP
￡E.1.34552
1 USDUC to BRL
R$0.1529
1 USDUC to CAD
C$0.038086
1 USDUC to BDT
3.39021
1 USDUC to NGN
42.442538
1 USDUC to UAH
1.15926
1 USDUC to VES
Bs3.5028
1 USDUC to CLP
$26.8548
1 USDUC to PKR
Rs7.875184
1 USDUC to KZT
14.954176
1 USDUC to THB
฿0.899886
1 USDUC to TWD
NT$0.833444
1 USDUC to AED
د.إ0.102026
1 USDUC to CHF
Fr0.02224
1 USDUC to HKD
HK$0.217952
1 USDUC to MAD
.د.م0.25298
1 USDUC to MXN
$0.520416
1 USDUC to PLN
0.102582
1 USDUC to RON
лв0.121764
1 USDUC to SEK
kr0.268826
1 USDUC to BGN
лв0.046704
1 USDUC to HUF
Ft9.559586
1 USDUC to CZK
0.59075
1 USDUC to KWD
د.ك0.008479
1 USDUC to ILS
0.09591

unstable coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of unstable coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official unstable coin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About unstable coin

