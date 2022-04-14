USELESS COIN (USELESS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into USELESS COIN (USELESS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

USELESS COIN (USELESS) Information $USELESS is a cryptocurrency called "Useless Coin," focusing on uselessness and pure meme culture. Official Website: https://theuselesscoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://theuselesscoin.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Dz9mQ9NzkBcCsuGPFJ3r1bS4wgqKMHBPiVuniW8Mbonk

USELESS COIN (USELESS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 249.26M Total Supply: $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 249.26M All-Time High: $ 0.441 All-Time Low: $ 0.06682009818882667 Current Price: $ 0.24928

USELESS COIN (USELESS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of USELESS COIN (USELESS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USELESS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USELESS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USELESS's tokenomics, explore USELESS token's live price!

