USUAL Logo

USUAL Price(USUAL)

USUAL (USUAL) Live Price Chart

$0.0752
$0.0752$0.0752
-2.71%1D
USD

USUAL Live Price Data & Information

USUAL (USUAL) is currently trading at 0.0753 USD with a market cap of 85.11M USD. USUAL to USD price is updated in real-time.

USUAL Key Market Performance:

$ 2.87M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.71%
USUAL 24-hour price change
1.13B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USUAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USUAL price information.

USUAL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of USUAL for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002095-2.71%
30 Days$ +0.0118+18.58%
60 Days$ -0.0291-27.88%
90 Days$ -0.0493-39.57%
USUAL Price Change Today

Today, USUAL recorded a change of $ -0.002095 (-2.71%), reflecting its latest market activity.

USUAL 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0118 (+18.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

USUAL 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USUAL saw a change of $ -0.0291 (-27.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

USUAL 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0493 (-39.57%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USUAL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of USUAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.075
$ 0.075$ 0.075

$ 0.082
$ 0.082$ 0.082

$ 1.6531
$ 1.6531$ 1.6531

-1.83%

-2.71%

-9.06%

USUAL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 85.11M
$ 85.11M$ 85.11M

$ 2.87M
$ 2.87M$ 2.87M

1.13B
1.13B 1.13B

What is USUAL (USUAL)

Total Supply: 4000000000 USUAL.Usual is a secure and decentralized fiat-backed stablecoin issuer that redistributes ownership and value through the $USUAL token.

USUAL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your USUAL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USUAL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about USUAL on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USUAL buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

USUAL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USUAL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USUAL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our USUAL price prediction page.

USUAL Price History

Tracing USUAL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USUAL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our USUAL price history page.

USUAL (USUAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of USUAL (USUAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USUAL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy USUAL (USUAL)

Looking for how to buy USUAL? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase USUAL on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USUAL to Local Currencies

1 USUAL to VND
1,981.5195
1 USUAL to AUD
A$0.116715
1 USUAL to GBP
0.056475
1 USUAL to EUR
0.065511
1 USUAL to USD
$0.0753
1 USUAL to MYR
RM0.320778
1 USUAL to TRY
3.061698
1 USUAL to JPY
¥11.295
1 USUAL to ARS
ARS$103.292022
1 USUAL to RUB
6.10683
1 USUAL to INR
6.587244
1 USUAL to IDR
Rp1,234.426032
1 USUAL to KRW
104.874075
1 USUAL to PHP
4.386225
1 USUAL to EGP
￡E.3.656568
1 USUAL to BRL
R$0.42168
1 USUAL to CAD
C$0.103914
1 USUAL to BDT
9.200154
1 USUAL to NGN
115.313667
1 USUAL to UAH
3.139257
1 USUAL to VES
Bs9.2619
1 USUAL to CLP
$73.1916
1 USUAL to PKR
Rs21.349056
1 USUAL to KZT
40.945881
1 USUAL to THB
฿2.465322
1 USUAL to TWD
NT$2.252223
1 USUAL to AED
د.إ0.276351
1 USUAL to CHF
Fr0.060993
1 USUAL to HKD
HK$0.590352
1 USUAL to MAD
.د.م0.686736
1 USUAL to MXN
$1.420911
1 USUAL to PLN
0.281622
1 USUAL to RON
лв0.334332
1 USUAL to SEK
kr0.737187
1 USUAL to BGN
лв0.128763
1 USUAL to HUF
Ft26.374578
1 USUAL to CZK
1.620456
1 USUAL to KWD
د.ك0.0230418
1 USUAL to ILS
0.255267

USUAL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USUAL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official USUAL Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USUAL

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Calculator

Amount

USUAL
USUAL
USD
USD

1 USUAL = 0.0753 USD

Trade

USUALUSDT
$0.0753
$0.0753$0.0753
-4.20%

