What is xMoney (UTK)

xMoney (formerly known as Utrust) was designed to provide a solution to the problems resulting in low usability of cryptocurrency as means of payment, particularly the underdeveloped transactional security of payment platforms and relatively high fees.

xMoney is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your xMoney investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check UTK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about xMoney on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your xMoney buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

xMoney Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as xMoney, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UTK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our xMoney price prediction page.

xMoney Price History

Tracing UTK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UTK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our xMoney price history page.

xMoney (UTK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of xMoney (UTK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UTK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy xMoney (UTK)

Looking for how to buy xMoney? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase xMoney on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UTK to Local Currencies

1 UTK to VND ₫ 728.3992 1 UTK to AUD A$ 0.042904 1 UTK to GBP ￡ 0.02076 1 UTK to EUR € 0.0240816 1 UTK to USD $ 0.02768 1 UTK to MYR RM 0.1181936 1 UTK to TRY ₺ 1.1254688 1 UTK to JPY ¥ 4.152 1 UTK to ARS ARS$ 37.9697632 1 UTK to RUB ₽ 2.244848 1 UTK to INR ₹ 2.4214464 1 UTK to IDR Rp 453.7704192 1 UTK to KRW ₩ 38.6589952 1 UTK to PHP ₱ 1.61236 1 UTK to EGP ￡E. 1.3441408 1 UTK to BRL R$ 0.155008 1 UTK to CAD C$ 0.0381984 1 UTK to BDT ৳ 3.3819424 1 UTK to NGN ₦ 42.3888752 1 UTK to UAH ₴ 1.1539792 1 UTK to VES Bs 3.40464 1 UTK to CLP $ 26.93264 1 UTK to PKR Rs 7.8478336 1 UTK to KZT ₸ 15.0515536 1 UTK to THB ฿ 0.9062432 1 UTK to TWD NT$ 0.8279088 1 UTK to AED د.إ 0.1015856 1 UTK to CHF Fr 0.0224208 1 UTK to HKD HK$ 0.2170112 1 UTK to MAD .د.م 0.2524416 1 UTK to MXN $ 0.5223216 1 UTK to PLN zł 0.1035232 1 UTK to RON лв 0.1228992 1 UTK to SEK kr 0.2707104 1 UTK to BGN лв 0.0473328 1 UTK to HUF Ft 9.6918752 1 UTK to CZK Kč 0.5953968 1 UTK to KWD د.ك 0.00847008 1 UTK to ILS ₪ 0.0938352

xMoney Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of xMoney, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About xMoney What is the price of xMoney (UTK) today? The live price of xMoney (UTK) is 0.02768 USD . What is the market cap of xMoney (UTK)? The current market cap of xMoney is $ 19.49M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UTK by its real-time market price of 0.02768 USD . What is the circulating supply of xMoney (UTK)? The current circulating supply of xMoney (UTK) is 704.11M USD . What was the highest price of xMoney (UTK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of xMoney (UTK) is 0.17917 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of xMoney (UTK)? The 24-hour trading volume of xMoney (UTK) is $ 133.81K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.