VANA (VANA) Live Price Chart

$4.246
$4.246$4.246
-5.22%1D
USD

VANA Live Price Data & Information

VANA (VANA) is currently trading at 4.241 USD with a market cap of 127.59M USD. VANA to USD price is updated in real-time.

VANA Key Market Performance:

$ 1.16M USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.22%
VANA 24-hour price change
30.08M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VANA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VANA price information.

VANA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of VANA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.23385-5.22%
30 Days$ +0.047+1.12%
60 Days$ -2.599-38.00%
90 Days$ -1.682-28.40%
VANA Price Change Today

Today, VANA recorded a change of $ -0.23385 (-5.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

VANA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.047 (+1.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

VANA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VANA saw a change of $ -2.599 (-38.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

VANA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.682 (-28.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VANA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of VANA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.216
$ 4.216$ 4.216

$ 4.661
$ 4.661$ 4.661

$ 35.517
$ 35.517$ 35.517

-1.05%

-5.22%

-14.43%

VANA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 127.59M
$ 127.59M$ 127.59M

$ 1.16M
$ 1.16M$ 1.16M

30.08M
30.08M 30.08M

What is VANA (VANA)

Vana ($VANA) is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that transforms personal data into a tradable financial asset, empowering users to securely monetize their private data through Data DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and innovative proof mechanisms like Proof-of-Contribution. By aggregating and validating data through Data Liquidity Pools (DLPs), Vana enables AI model training while ensuring data privacy and user ownership. The $VANA token underpins the ecosystem, facilitating transactions, staking, and governance. With its focus on creating a new asset class of data tokens, Vana bridges Web2 and Web3, aiming to revolutionize data ownership and the AI economy.

VANA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VANA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VANA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about VANA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VANA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VANA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as VANA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VANA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our VANA price prediction page.

VANA Price History

Tracing VANA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VANA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our VANA price history page.

VANA (VANA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VANA (VANA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VANA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy VANA (VANA)

Looking for how to buy VANA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VANA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VANA

