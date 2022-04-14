VANA (VANA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VANA (VANA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VANA (VANA) Information Vana ($VANA) is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that transforms personal data into a tradable financial asset, empowering users to securely monetize their private data through Data DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and innovative proof mechanisms like Proof-of-Contribution. By aggregating and validating data through Data Liquidity Pools (DLPs), Vana enables AI model training while ensuring data privacy and user ownership. The $VANA token underpins the ecosystem, facilitating transactions, staking, and governance. With its focus on creating a new asset class of data tokens, Vana bridges Web2 and Web3, aiming to revolutionize data ownership and the AI economy. Official Website: https://www.vana.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.vana.org/docs/vana-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://vanascan.io/

VANA (VANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VANA (VANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 125.60M $ 125.60M $ 125.60M Total Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M Circulating Supply: $ 30.08M $ 30.08M $ 30.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 501.00M $ 501.00M $ 501.00M All-Time High: $ 35.517 $ 35.517 $ 35.517 All-Time Low: $ 3.868850460347094 $ 3.868850460347094 $ 3.868850460347094 Current Price: $ 4.175 $ 4.175 $ 4.175 Learn more about VANA (VANA) price

VANA (VANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VANA (VANA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

