vankedisi (VANKEDISI) Live Price Chart

VANKEDISI Live Price Data & Information

vankedisi (VANKEDISI) is currently trading at 0.0217 USD with a market cap of -- USD. VANKEDISI to USD price is updated in real-time.

vankedisi Key Market Performance:

$ 10.34K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.59%
vankedisi 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VANKEDISI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VANKEDISI price information.

VANKEDISI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of vankedisi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000808-3.59%
30 Days$ -0.01022-32.02%
60 Days$ -0.06111-73.80%
90 Days$ -0.0383-63.84%
vankedisi Price Change Today

Today, VANKEDISI recorded a change of $ -0.000808 (-3.59%), reflecting its latest market activity.

vankedisi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01022 (-32.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

vankedisi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VANKEDISI saw a change of $ -0.06111 (-73.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

vankedisi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0383 (-63.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VANKEDISI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of vankedisi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

VANKEDISI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 10.34K
$ 10.34K$ 10.34K

--
----

What is vankedisi (VANKEDISI)

Turkey's First Self-Shilling Memecoin.

vankedisi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your vankedisi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VANKEDISI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about vankedisi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your vankedisi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

vankedisi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as vankedisi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VANKEDISI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our vankedisi price prediction page.

vankedisi Price History

Tracing VANKEDISI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VANKEDISI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our vankedisi price history page.

vankedisi (VANKEDISI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of vankedisi (VANKEDISI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VANKEDISI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy vankedisi (VANKEDISI)

Looking for how to buy vankedisi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase vankedisi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VANKEDISI to Local Currencies

1 VANKEDISI to VND
571.0355
1 VANKEDISI to AUD
A$0.033635
1 VANKEDISI to GBP
0.016275
1 VANKEDISI to EUR
0.018879
1 VANKEDISI to USD
$0.0217
1 VANKEDISI to MYR
RM0.092659
1 VANKEDISI to TRY
0.882322
1 VANKEDISI to JPY
¥3.255
1 VANKEDISI to ARS
ARS$29.766758
1 VANKEDISI to RUB
1.75987
1 VANKEDISI to INR
1.898316
1 VANKEDISI to IDR
Rp355.737648
1 VANKEDISI to KRW
30.307088
1 VANKEDISI to PHP
1.264025
1 VANKEDISI to EGP
￡E.1.053752
1 VANKEDISI to BRL
R$0.12152
1 VANKEDISI to CAD
C$0.029946
1 VANKEDISI to BDT
2.651306
1 VANKEDISI to NGN
33.231163
1 VANKEDISI to UAH
0.904673
1 VANKEDISI to VES
Bs2.6691
1 VANKEDISI to CLP
$21.1141
1 VANKEDISI to PKR
Rs6.152384
1 VANKEDISI to KZT
11.799809
1 VANKEDISI to THB
฿0.710458
1 VANKEDISI to TWD
NT$0.649047
1 VANKEDISI to AED
د.إ0.079639
1 VANKEDISI to CHF
Fr0.017577
1 VANKEDISI to HKD
HK$0.170128
1 VANKEDISI to MAD
.د.م0.197904
1 VANKEDISI to MXN
$0.409479
1 VANKEDISI to PLN
0.081158
1 VANKEDISI to RON
лв0.096348
1 VANKEDISI to SEK
kr0.212226
1 VANKEDISI to BGN
лв0.037107
1 VANKEDISI to HUF
Ft7.598038
1 VANKEDISI to CZK
0.466767
1 VANKEDISI to KWD
د.ك0.0066402
1 VANKEDISI to ILS
0.073563

vankedisi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of vankedisi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official vankedisi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About vankedisi

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

