VARA (VARA) Information Vara network is a revolutionary Web 3.0 application platform. Supporting parallel data processing for deep scalability, Vara's unique architecture enables new design patterns and features within programs — driving the next generation of Web3 dApps. Official Website: https://vara.network/ Block Explorer: https://vara.subscan.io/

VARA (VARA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VARA (VARA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.21M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 3.77B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.009 All-Time Low: $ 0.004061995505089355 Current Price: $ 0.004568

VARA (VARA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VARA (VARA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VARA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VARA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

