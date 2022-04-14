VinuChain (VC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VinuChain (VC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VinuChain (VC) Information The world's first determinably feeless L1 EVM chain. As a DAG-based EVM chain, VinuChain boasts one second finality and near-infinite scalability at a fraction of the cost of traditional blockchains. VinuChain also offers the unique advantage of 'Determinably Feeless' transactions. Official Website: https://vinuchain.org Whitepaper: https://vinu.gitbook.io/vinuchain/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x2Bf83D080d8Bc4715984e75E5b3D149805d11751 Buy VC Now!

VinuChain (VC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VinuChain (VC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 228.44M $ 228.44M $ 228.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.22146 $ 0.22146 $ 0.22146 All-Time Low: $ 0.004623624249495172 $ 0.004623624249495172 $ 0.004623624249495172 Current Price: $ 0.00466 $ 0.00466 $ 0.00466 Learn more about VinuChain (VC) price

VinuChain (VC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VinuChain (VC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VC's tokenomics, explore VC token's live price!

