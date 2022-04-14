VELA AI (VELAAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VELA AI (VELAAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VELA AI (VELAAI) Information As the world's first AI-driven RWA service platform, VelaAI relies on innovative models such as AI screening engines, compliance tokenization, and community crowdfunding market making to open up a decentralized financial integration path for physical assets. It uses a unique token economic model to increase the asset issuance population, allowing token holders to become the core hub of market liquidity. Official Website: https://vela.ltd/ Whitepaper: https://www.vela.ltd/assets/VelaBusinessPlan.pdf Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=bnb&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x053708a5BC7f1627Ddc87e780eE381cf1e31f765 Buy VELAAI Now!

VELA AI (VELAAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 0.00
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00
All-Time High: $ 0.1917
All-Time Low: $ 0.003087326178975394
Current Price: $ 0.002719

VELA AI (VELAAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VELA AI (VELAAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VELAAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VELAAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VELAAI's tokenomics, explore VELAAI token's live price!

VELA AI (VELAAI) Price History Analyzing the price history of VELAAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VELAAI Price History now!

