What is Velvet (VELVET)

Velvet is a DeFAI Operating System streamlining onchain research, trading & portfolio management. Velvet app is live on BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum & Sonic with 100k+ users trading & executing DeFi strategies. It's multi-agent AI Co-Pilot integrated into the app to help discover, analyze & execute new opportunities using natural language. Velvet infrastructure also allows others to create tokenized DeFi strategies & manage them via UI or APIs with 10k+ vaults already created by KOLs, traders & crypto hedge funds.

Velvet Price Prediction

Velvet Price History

Velvet (VELVET) Tokenomics

How to buy Velvet (VELVET)

VELVET to Local Currencies

Velvet Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Velvet What is the price of Velvet (VELVET) today? The live price of Velvet (VELVET) is 0.04806 USD . What is the market cap of Velvet (VELVET)? The current market cap of Velvet is $ 11.93M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VELVET by its real-time market price of 0.04806 USD . What is the circulating supply of Velvet (VELVET)? The current circulating supply of Velvet (VELVET) is 248.27M USD . What was the highest price of Velvet (VELVET)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Velvet (VELVET) is 0.09565 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Velvet (VELVET)? The 24-hour trading volume of Velvet (VELVET) is $ 76.16K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

