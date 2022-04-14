Velvet (VELVET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Velvet (VELVET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Velvet (VELVET) Information Velvet is a DeFAI Operating System streamlining onchain research, trading & portfolio management. Velvet app is live on BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum & Sonic with 100k+ users trading & executing DeFi strategies. It's multi-agent AI Co-Pilot integrated into the app to help discover, analyze & execute new opportunities using natural language. Velvet infrastructure also allows others to create tokenized DeFi strategies & manage them via UI or APIs with 10k+ vaults already created by KOLs, traders & crypto hedge funds. Official Website: https://velvet.capital Whitepaper: https://docs.velvet.capital Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8b194370825E37b33373e74A41009161808C1488 Buy VELVET Now!

Market Cap: $ 11.47M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 248.27M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.21M
All-Time High: $ 0.09565
All-Time Low: $ 0.032064654757022706
Current Price: $ 0.04621

Velvet (VELVET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Velvet (VELVET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VELVET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VELVET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VELVET's tokenomics, explore VELVET token's live price!

