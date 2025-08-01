What is Vertus (VERT)

Vertus is a custodial wallet on the TON blockchain, aiming to build an extensive ecosystem of DeFi products, accessible directly through Telegram. This integration ensures a user-friendly experience, allowing for a smooth entry into the world of cryptocurrency.

Vertus is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Vertus (VERT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vertus (VERT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VERT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vertus What is the price of Vertus (VERT) today? The live price of Vertus (VERT) is 0.0011153 USD . What is the market cap of Vertus (VERT)? The current market cap of Vertus is $ 587.99K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VERT by its real-time market price of 0.0011153 USD . What is the circulating supply of Vertus (VERT)? The current circulating supply of Vertus (VERT) is 527.20M USD . What was the highest price of Vertus (VERT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Vertus (VERT) is 0.03 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Vertus (VERT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Vertus (VERT) is $ 23.47K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

