What is VeChain (VET)

Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.

VeChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VeChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about VeChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VeChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VeChain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as VeChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our VeChain price prediction page.

VeChain Price History

Tracing VET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our VeChain price history page.

VeChain (VET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VeChain (VET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VET token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy VeChain (VET)

Looking for how to buy VeChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VeChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VET to Local Currencies

1 VET to VND ₫ 603.6661 1 VET to AUD A$ 0.035557 1 VET to GBP ￡ 0.017205 1 VET to EUR € 0.0199578 1 VET to USD $ 0.02294 1 VET to MYR RM 0.0979538 1 VET to TRY ₺ 0.9327404 1 VET to JPY ¥ 3.441 1 VET to ARS ARS$ 31.4677156 1 VET to RUB ₽ 1.860434 1 VET to INR ₹ 2.0067912 1 VET to IDR Rp 376.0655136 1 VET to KRW ₩ 32.0389216 1 VET to PHP ₱ 1.336255 1 VET to EGP ￡E. 1.1139664 1 VET to BRL R$ 0.128464 1 VET to CAD C$ 0.0316572 1 VET to BDT ৳ 2.8028092 1 VET to NGN ₦ 35.1300866 1 VET to UAH ₴ 0.9563686 1 VET to VES Bs 2.82162 1 VET to CLP $ 22.32062 1 VET to PKR Rs 6.5039488 1 VET to KZT ₸ 12.4740838 1 VET to THB ฿ 0.7510556 1 VET to TWD NT$ 0.6861354 1 VET to AED د.إ 0.0841898 1 VET to CHF Fr 0.0185814 1 VET to HKD HK$ 0.1798496 1 VET to MAD .د.م 0.2092128 1 VET to MXN $ 0.4328778 1 VET to PLN zł 0.0857956 1 VET to RON лв 0.1018536 1 VET to SEK kr 0.2243532 1 VET to BGN лв 0.0392274 1 VET to HUF Ft 8.0322116 1 VET to CZK Kč 0.4934394 1 VET to KWD د.ك 0.00701964 1 VET to ILS ₪ 0.0777666

VeChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VeChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VeChain What is the price of VeChain (VET) today? The live price of VeChain (VET) is 0.02294 USD . What is the market cap of VeChain (VET)? The current market cap of VeChain is $ 1.97B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VET by its real-time market price of 0.02294 USD . What is the circulating supply of VeChain (VET)? The current circulating supply of VeChain (VET) is 85.99B USD . What was the highest price of VeChain (VET)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of VeChain (VET) is 0.279457 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of VeChain (VET)? The 24-hour trading volume of VeChain (VET) is $ 3.39M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.