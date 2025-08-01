What is Veloce (VEXT)

Veloce (VEXT), the world’s leading digital racing media network, entered the world of Web3 with the launch of its blockchain utility and governance token, VEXT. VEXT allows the Veloce community to influence and govern key decentralized Veloce assets. The Veloce brand comprises industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit Veloce Racing, which competes in the renowned Extreme E championship.

Veloce is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Veloce investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Veloce Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Veloce, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VEXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Veloce price prediction page.

Veloce Price History

Tracing VEXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VEXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Veloce price history page.

Veloce (VEXT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Veloce (VEXT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VEXT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Veloce (VEXT)

Looking for how to buy Veloce? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Veloce on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VEXT to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Veloce What is the price of Veloce (VEXT) today? The live price of Veloce (VEXT) is 0.001947 USD . What is the market cap of Veloce (VEXT)? The current market cap of Veloce is $ 421.49K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VEXT by its real-time market price of 0.001947 USD . What is the circulating supply of Veloce (VEXT)? The current circulating supply of Veloce (VEXT) is 216.48M USD . What was the highest price of Veloce (VEXT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Veloce (VEXT) is 0.8438 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Veloce (VEXT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Veloce (VEXT) is $ 85.29 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

