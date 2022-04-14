Veloce (VEXT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Veloce (VEXT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Veloce (VEXT) Information Veloce (VEXT), the world’s leading digital racing media network, entered the world of Web3 with the launch of its blockchain utility and governance token, VEXT. VEXT allows the Veloce community to influence and govern key decentralized Veloce assets. The Veloce brand comprises industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit Veloce Racing, which competes in the renowned Extreme E championship. Official Website: https://www.velocemediagroup.com/vext Whitepaper: https://docs.velocemediagroup.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xB2492E97a68a6E4B9E9a11B99F6C42E5aCCD38c7 Buy VEXT Now!

Veloce (VEXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Veloce (VEXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 359.79K $ 359.79K $ 359.79K Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 216.48M $ 216.48M $ 216.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 498.60K $ 498.60K $ 498.60K All-Time High: $ 0.8438 $ 0.8438 $ 0.8438 All-Time Low: $ 0.001360353894676982 $ 0.001360353894676982 $ 0.001360353894676982 Current Price: $ 0.001662 $ 0.001662 $ 0.001662 Learn more about Veloce (VEXT) price

Veloce (VEXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Veloce (VEXT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VEXT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VEXT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VEXT's tokenomics, explore VEXT token's live price!

How to Buy VEXT Interested in adding Veloce (VEXT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VEXT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VEXT on MEXC now!

Veloce (VEXT) Price History Analyzing the price history of VEXT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VEXT Price History now!

VEXT Price Prediction Want to know where VEXT might be heading? Our VEXT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VEXT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!