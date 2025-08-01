What is Voyager Token (VGX)

VGX is an Ethereum token that's used to reward and incentivize use of the Voyager centralized exchange. On Voyager, VGX holders can earn staking rewards, receive cashback on trades, and more.

VGX is an Ethereum token that's used to reward and incentivize use of the Voyager centralized exchange. On Voyager, VGX holders can earn staking rewards, receive cashback on trades, and more.



Voyager Token (VGX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Voyager Token (VGX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VGX token's extensive tokenomics now!

VGX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Voyager Token What is the price of Voyager Token (VGX) today? The live price of Voyager Token (VGX) is 0.0027 USD . What is the market cap of Voyager Token (VGX)? The current market cap of Voyager Token is $ 1.41M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VGX by its real-time market price of 0.0027 USD . What is the circulating supply of Voyager Token (VGX)? The current circulating supply of Voyager Token (VGX) is 521.51M USD . What was the highest price of Voyager Token (VGX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Voyager Token (VGX) is 0.7886 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Voyager Token (VGX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Voyager Token (VGX) is $ 59.10K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

