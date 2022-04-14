Voyager Token (VGX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Voyager Token (VGX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Voyager Token (VGX) Information VGX is an Ethereum token that's used to reward and incentivize use of the Voyager centralized exchange. On Voyager, VGX holders can earn staking rewards, receive cashback on trades, and more. Official Website: https://www.vgxfoundation.com/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12_Q5iZGYYO8rQ72iRdr0AtyyOaQwg6gR/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x3C4B6E6e1eA3D4863700D7F76b36B7f3D3f13E3d Buy VGX Now!

Voyager Token (VGX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Voyager Token (VGX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.32M $ 1.32M $ 1.32M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 521.51M $ 521.51M $ 521.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.7886 $ 0.7886 $ 0.7886 All-Time Low: $ 0.002486921281576047 $ 0.002486921281576047 $ 0.002486921281576047 Current Price: $ 0.002531 $ 0.002531 $ 0.002531 Learn more about Voyager Token (VGX) price

Voyager Token (VGX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Voyager Token (VGX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VGX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VGX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VGX's tokenomics, explore VGX token's live price!

How to Buy VGX Interested in adding Voyager Token (VGX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VGX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VGX on MEXC now!

Voyager Token (VGX) Price History Analyzing the price history of VGX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VGX Price History now!

VGX Price Prediction Want to know where VGX might be heading? Our VGX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VGX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!