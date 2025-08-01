More About VIC

Viction Logo

Viction Price(VIC)

Viction (VIC) Live Price Chart

$0.2602
$0.2602$0.2602
-1.13%1D
USD

VIC Live Price Data & Information

Viction (VIC) is currently trading at 0.2602 USD with a market cap of 31.73M USD.

Viction Key Market Performance:

$ 5.55M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.13%
Viction 24-hour price change
121.94M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

VIC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Viction for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002974-1.13%
30 Days$ +0.1067+69.51%
60 Days$ +0.068+35.37%
90 Days$ +0.0292+12.64%
Viction Price Change Today

Today, VIC recorded a change of $ -0.002974 (-1.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Viction 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1067 (+69.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Viction 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VIC saw a change of $ +0.068 (+35.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Viction 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0292 (+12.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VIC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Viction: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2575
$ 0.2575$ 0.2575

$ 0.3097
$ 0.3097$ 0.3097

$ 3.915
$ 3.915$ 3.915

-1.71%

-1.13%

+2.64%

VIC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 31.73M
$ 31.73M$ 31.73M

$ 5.55M
$ 5.55M$ 5.55M

121.94M
121.94M 121.94M

What is Viction (VIC)

Viction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards.

Viction is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Viction investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VIC staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Viction on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Viction buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Viction Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Viction, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Viction price prediction page.

Viction Price History

Tracing VIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Viction price history page.

Viction (VIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Viction (VIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Viction (VIC)

Looking for how to buy Viction? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Viction on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VIC to Local Currencies

1 VIC to VND
6,847.163
1 VIC to AUD
A$0.40331
1 VIC to GBP
0.19515
1 VIC to EUR
0.226374
1 VIC to USD
$0.2602
1 VIC to MYR
RM1.108452
1 VIC to TRY
10.579732
1 VIC to JPY
¥39.03
1 VIC to ARS
ARS$356.926748
1 VIC to RUB
21.10222
1 VIC to INR
22.762296
1 VIC to IDR
Rp4,265.573088
1 VIC to KRW
362.39355
1 VIC to PHP
15.15665
1 VIC to EGP
￡E.12.635312
1 VIC to BRL
R$1.45712
1 VIC to CAD
C$0.359076
1 VIC to BDT
31.791236
1 VIC to NGN
398.467678
1 VIC to UAH
10.847738
1 VIC to VES
Bs32.0046
1 VIC to CLP
$252.394
1 VIC to PKR
Rs73.771904
1 VIC to KZT
141.488954
1 VIC to THB
฿8.518948
1 VIC to TWD
NT$7.782582
1 VIC to AED
د.إ0.954934
1 VIC to CHF
Fr0.210762
1 VIC to HKD
HK$2.039968
1 VIC to MAD
.د.م2.373024
1 VIC to MXN
$4.909974
1 VIC to PLN
0.973148
1 VIC to RON
лв1.155288
1 VIC to SEK
kr2.544756
1 VIC to BGN
лв0.444942
1 VIC to HUF
Ft91.168876
1 VIC to CZK
5.599504
1 VIC to KWD
د.ك0.0796212
1 VIC to ILS
0.882078

Viction Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Viction, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Viction Website
Block Explorer

