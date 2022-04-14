Vice (VICE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vice (VICE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vice (VICE) Information VICE is the native token of the VICE competition platform, designed to transform the crypto competition market by offering high-value prizes, including luxury assets and exclusive experiences. Backed by strategic partnerships, top-tier exchange listings, and a robust marketing strategy, VICE integrates seamlessly into Web3, delivering a scalable and engaging ecosystem with strong token utility and sustainable growth potential. Official Website: https://www.vicetoken.io/ Whitepaper: https://vice-io.gitbook.io/vice.io-docs Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xfd409bc96d126bc8a56479d4c7672015d539f96c Buy VICE Now!

Vice (VICE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vice (VICE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.82M $ 12.82M $ 12.82M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 990.61M $ 990.61M $ 990.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.94M $ 12.94M $ 12.94M All-Time High: $ 0.16372 $ 0.16372 $ 0.16372 All-Time Low: $ 0.006615434681747624 $ 0.006615434681747624 $ 0.006615434681747624 Current Price: $ 0.01294 $ 0.01294 $ 0.01294 Learn more about Vice (VICE) price

Vice (VICE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vice (VICE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VICE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VICE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VICE's tokenomics, explore VICE token's live price!

