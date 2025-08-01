More About VINE

Vine Coin Logo

Vine Coin Price(VINE)

Vine Coin (VINE) Live Price Chart

$0.09991
$0.09991$0.09991
-2.53%1D
USD

VINE Live Price Data & Information

Vine Coin (VINE) is currently trading at 0.10006 USD with a market cap of 100.06M USD. VINE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Vine Coin Key Market Performance:

$ 29.74M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.53%
Vine Coin 24-hour price change
999.99M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VINE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VINE price information.

VINE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Vine Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0025933-2.53%
30 Days$ +0.07253+263.45%
60 Days$ +0.0617+160.84%
90 Days$ +0.05053+102.01%
Vine Coin Price Change Today

Today, VINE recorded a change of $ -0.0025933 (-2.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Vine Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.07253 (+263.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Vine Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VINE saw a change of $ +0.0617 (+160.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Vine Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.05053 (+102.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VINE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Vine Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.09752
$ 0.09752$ 0.09752

$ 0.134
$ 0.134$ 0.134

$ 0.48
$ 0.48$ 0.48

+1.41%

-2.53%

+69.91%

VINE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 100.06M
$ 100.06M$ 100.06M

$ 29.74M
$ 29.74M$ 29.74M

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

What is Vine Coin (VINE)

The official cryptocurrency launched by the founder of the short video platform VINE. VINE was shut down in 2016, and Elon Musk mentioned restarting it.

Vine Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Vine Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VINE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Vine Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Vine Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Vine Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Vine Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VINE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Vine Coin price prediction page.

Vine Coin Price History

Tracing VINE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VINE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Vine Coin price history page.

Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vine Coin (VINE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VINE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Vine Coin (VINE)

Looking for how to buy Vine Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Vine Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VINE to Local Currencies

1 VINE to VND
2,633.0789
1 VINE to AUD
A$0.155093
1 VINE to GBP
0.075045
1 VINE to EUR
0.0870522
1 VINE to USD
$0.10006
1 VINE to MYR
RM0.4262556
1 VINE to TRY
4.0684396
1 VINE to JPY
¥15.009
1 VINE to ARS
ARS$137.2563044
1 VINE to RUB
8.114866
1 VINE to INR
8.7532488
1 VINE to IDR
Rp1,640.3276064
1 VINE to KRW
139.358565
1 VINE to PHP
5.828495
1 VINE to EGP
￡E.4.8589136
1 VINE to BRL
R$0.560336
1 VINE to CAD
C$0.1380828
1 VINE to BDT
12.2253308
1 VINE to NGN
153.2308834
1 VINE to UAH
4.1715014
1 VINE to VES
Bs12.30738
1 VINE to CLP
$97.0582
1 VINE to PKR
Rs28.3690112
1 VINE to KZT
54.4096262
1 VINE to THB
฿3.2759644
1 VINE to TWD
NT$2.9927946
1 VINE to AED
د.إ0.3672202
1 VINE to CHF
Fr0.0810486
1 VINE to HKD
HK$0.7844704
1 VINE to MAD
.د.م0.9125472
1 VINE to MXN
$1.8881322
1 VINE to PLN
0.3742244
1 VINE to RON
лв0.4442664
1 VINE to SEK
kr0.9785868
1 VINE to BGN
лв0.1711026
1 VINE to HUF
Ft35.0590228
1 VINE to CZK
2.1532912
1 VINE to KWD
د.ك0.03061836
1 VINE to ILS
0.3392034

Vine Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Vine Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vine Coin

Hot News

Disclaimer

