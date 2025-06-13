What is VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN)

$VIRGEN is the first memecoin on the @virtuals_io Virtuals platform, with 100% of its supply in circulation.

VIRGEN by Virtuals is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VIRGEN by Virtuals investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VIRGEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about VIRGEN by Virtuals on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VIRGEN by Virtuals buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VIRGEN by Virtuals Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as VIRGEN by Virtuals, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VIRGEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our VIRGEN by Virtuals price prediction page.

VIRGEN by Virtuals Price History

Tracing VIRGEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VIRGEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our VIRGEN by Virtuals price history page.

VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIRGEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN)

Looking for how to buy VIRGEN by Virtuals? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VIRGEN by Virtuals on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VIRGEN to Local Currencies

1 VIRGEN to VND ₫ 212.546255 1 VIRGEN to AUD A$ 0.01235781 1 VIRGEN to GBP ￡ 0.00589621 1 VIRGEN to EUR € 0.00694622 1 VIRGEN to USD $ 0.008077 1 VIRGEN to MYR RM 0.03424648 1 VIRGEN to TRY ₺ 0.31815303 1 VIRGEN to JPY ¥ 1.16397647 1 VIRGEN to RUB ₽ 0.6445446 1 VIRGEN to INR ₹ 0.69551047 1 VIRGEN to IDR Rp 132.40981488 1 VIRGEN to KRW ₩ 11.03415124 1 VIRGEN to PHP ₱ 0.45287739 1 VIRGEN to EGP ￡E. 0.40150767 1 VIRGEN to BRL R$ 0.04474658 1 VIRGEN to CAD C$ 0.01090395 1 VIRGEN to BDT ৳ 0.98773633 1 VIRGEN to NGN ₦ 12.4644264 1 VIRGEN to UAH ₴ 0.33527627 1 VIRGEN to VES Bs 0.8077 1 VIRGEN to PKR Rs 2.28546792 1 VIRGEN to KZT ₸ 4.14624718 1 VIRGEN to THB ฿ 0.26161403 1 VIRGEN to TWD NT$ 0.23859458 1 VIRGEN to AED د.إ 0.02964259 1 VIRGEN to CHF Fr 0.00654237 1 VIRGEN to HKD HK$ 0.06332368 1 VIRGEN to MAD .د.م 0.07358147 1 VIRGEN to MXN $ 0.15313992

VIRGEN by Virtuals Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VIRGEN by Virtuals, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VIRGEN by Virtuals What is the price of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN) today? The live price of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN) is 0.008077 USD . What is the market cap of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN)? The current market cap of VIRGEN by Virtuals is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VIRGEN by its real-time market price of 0.008077 USD . What is the circulating supply of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN)? The current circulating supply of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN) is -- USD . What was the highest price of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN)? As of 2025-06-14 , the highest price of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN) is 0.037722 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of VIRGEN by Virtuals (VIRGEN) is $ 53.20K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

