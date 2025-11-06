What is VMS Classic (VMC)

VMC is an abbreviation for Vehicle Mining Classic. It can also be interpreted as VMS Mining Car or Victoria Mining Car. Vehicle refers to all means of transportation with an engine, and the technology of connecting the surplus energy generated by the vehicle to a mining computer has been proven and has been registered for Korean and US patents, and has also obtained the KC certification mark in Korea. Worldwide patent applications are also under review, and a mining car called GPU+ASIC=VMC is also expected to be released in the future.

VMS Classic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VMS Classic investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



VMS Classic (VMC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VMS Classic (VMC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VMC token's extensive tokenomics now!

VMS Classic (VMC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

