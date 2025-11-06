ExchangeDEX+
The live VMS Classic price today is 2401.71 USD. Track real-time VMC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

VMS Classic Price(VMC)

1 VMC to USD Live Price:

$2,401.71
+0.71%1D
USD
VMS Classic (VMC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:44:47 (UTC+8)

VMS Classic (VMC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1,901
24H Low
$ 2,414.6
24H High

$ 1,901
$ 2,414.6
$ 2,462.193012754652
$ 224.72258453173268
-0.46%

+0.71%

+0.32%

+0.32%

VMS Classic (VMC) real-time price is $ 2,401.71. Over the past 24 hours, VMC traded between a low of $ 1,901 and a high of $ 2,414.6, showing active market volatility. VMC's all-time high price is $ 2,462.193012754652, while its all-time low price is $ 224.72258453173268.

In terms of short-term performance, VMC has changed by -0.46% over the past hour, +0.71% over 24 hours, and +0.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VMS Classic (VMC) Market Information

No.3892

$ 0.00
$ 110.69K
$ 1.20T
0.00
500,000,000
500,000,000
0.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of VMS Classic is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 110.69K. The circulating supply of VMC is 0.00, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20T.

VMS Classic (VMC) Price History USD

Track the price changes of VMS Classic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +16.9319+0.71%
30 Days$ +1,401.71+140.17%
60 Days$ +1,401.71+140.17%
90 Days$ +1,401.71+140.17%
VMS Classic Price Change Today

Today, VMC recorded a change of $ +16.9319 (+0.71%), reflecting its latest market activity.

VMS Classic 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1,401.71 (+140.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.

VMS Classic 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VMC saw a change of $ +1,401.71 (+140.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

VMS Classic 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1,401.71 (+140.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of VMS Classic (VMC)?

Check out the VMS Classic Price History page now.

What is VMS Classic (VMC)

VMC is an abbreviation for Vehicle Mining Classic. It can also be interpreted as VMS Mining Car or Victoria Mining Car. Vehicle refers to all means of transportation with an engine, and the technology of connecting the surplus energy generated by the vehicle to a mining computer has been proven and has been registered for Korean and US patents, and has also obtained the KC certification mark in Korea. Worldwide patent applications are also under review, and a mining car called GPU+ASIC=VMC is also expected to be released in the future.

VMS Classic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VMS Classic investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VMC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about VMS Classic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VMS Classic buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VMS Classic Price Prediction (USD)

How much will VMS Classic (VMC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your VMS Classic (VMC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for VMS Classic.

Check the VMS Classic price prediction now!

VMS Classic (VMC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VMS Classic (VMC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VMC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy VMS Classic (VMC)

Looking for how to buy VMS Classic? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VMS Classic on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VMC to Local Currencies

VMS Classic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VMS Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official VMS Classic Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VMS Classic

How much is VMS Classic (VMC) worth today?
The live VMC price in USD is 2,401.71 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VMC to USD price?
The current price of VMC to USD is $ 2,401.71. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of VMS Classic?
The market cap for VMC is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VMC?
The circulating supply of VMC is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VMC?
VMC achieved an ATH price of 2,462.193012754652 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VMC?
VMC saw an ATL price of 224.72258453173268 USD.
What is the trading volume of VMC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VMC is $ 110.69K USD.
Will VMC go higher this year?
VMC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VMC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

