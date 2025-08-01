What is Volt Inu V3 (VOLT)

Volt Inu ($VOLT) is a hyper-deflationary token whose aim is to invest in multiple asset classes such as NFTs, nodes, altcoins, staking & farming of stablecoins. This investment diversity allows mitigating the risk while taking advantage of the possible non-correlated growth of the trending assets.

Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VOLT token's extensive tokenomics now!

VOLT to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Volt Inu V3 What is the price of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) today? The live price of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) is 0.0000001542 USD . What is the market cap of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT)? The current market cap of Volt Inu V3 is $ 8.44M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VOLT by its real-time market price of 0.0000001542 USD . What is the circulating supply of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT)? The current circulating supply of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) is 54.77T USD . What was the highest price of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) is 0.000003595 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) is $ 27.96K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

