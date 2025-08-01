More About VOXEL

VOXEL Price Info

VOXEL Whitepaper

VOXEL Official Website

VOXEL Tokenomics

VOXEL Price Forecast

VOXEL History

VOXEL Buying Guide

VOXEL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

VOXEL Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Voxies Logo

Voxies Price(VOXEL)

Voxies (VOXEL) Live Price Chart

$0.05481
$0.05481$0.05481
-4.42%1D
USD

VOXEL Live Price Data & Information

Voxies (VOXEL) is currently trading at 0.05481 USD with a market cap of 13.41M USD. VOXEL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Voxies Key Market Performance:

$ 2.64M USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.42%
Voxies 24-hour price change
244.75M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VOXEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VOXEL price information.

VOXEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Voxies for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0025346-4.42%
30 Days$ +0.00997+22.23%
60 Days$ -0.0043-7.28%
90 Days$ -0.03975-42.04%
Voxies Price Change Today

Today, VOXEL recorded a change of $ -0.0025346 (-4.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Voxies 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00997 (+22.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Voxies 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VOXEL saw a change of $ -0.0043 (-7.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Voxies 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03975 (-42.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VOXEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Voxies: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.05395
$ 0.05395$ 0.05395

$ 0.0591
$ 0.0591$ 0.0591

$ 0.2966
$ 0.2966$ 0.2966

-0.71%

-4.42%

+1.29%

VOXEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 13.41M
$ 13.41M$ 13.41M

$ 2.64M
$ 2.64M$ 2.64M

244.75M
244.75M 244.75M

What is Voxies (VOXEL)

VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Voxies is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Voxies investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VOXEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Voxies on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Voxies buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Voxies Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Voxies, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VOXEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Voxies price prediction page.

Voxies Price History

Tracing VOXEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VOXEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Voxies price history page.

Voxies (VOXEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Voxies (VOXEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VOXEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Voxies (VOXEL)

Looking for how to buy Voxies? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Voxies on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VOXEL to Local Currencies

1 VOXEL to VND
1,442.32515
1 VOXEL to AUD
A$0.0849555
1 VOXEL to GBP
0.0411075
1 VOXEL to EUR
0.0476847
1 VOXEL to USD
$0.05481
1 VOXEL to MYR
RM0.2334906
1 VOXEL to TRY
2.2285746
1 VOXEL to JPY
¥8.2215
1 VOXEL to ARS
ARS$75.1850694
1 VOXEL to RUB
4.445091
1 VOXEL to INR
4.7947788
1 VOXEL to IDR
Rp898.5244464
1 VOXEL to KRW
76.3366275
1 VOXEL to PHP
3.1926825
1 VOXEL to EGP
￡E.2.6615736
1 VOXEL to BRL
R$0.306936
1 VOXEL to CAD
C$0.0756378
1 VOXEL to BDT
6.6966858
1 VOXEL to NGN
83.9354859
1 VOXEL to UAH
2.2850289
1 VOXEL to VES
Bs6.74163
1 VOXEL to CLP
$53.1657
1 VOXEL to PKR
Rs15.5397312
1 VOXEL to KZT
29.8040337
1 VOXEL to THB
฿1.7944794
1 VOXEL to TWD
NT$1.6393671
1 VOXEL to AED
د.إ0.2011527
1 VOXEL to CHF
Fr0.0443961
1 VOXEL to HKD
HK$0.4297104
1 VOXEL to MAD
.د.م0.4998672
1 VOXEL to MXN
$1.0342647
1 VOXEL to PLN
0.2049894
1 VOXEL to RON
лв0.2433564
1 VOXEL to SEK
kr0.5360418
1 VOXEL to BGN
лв0.0937251
1 VOXEL to HUF
Ft19.2043278
1 VOXEL to CZK
1.1795112
1 VOXEL to KWD
د.ك0.01677186
1 VOXEL to ILS
0.1858059

Voxies Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Voxies, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Voxies Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Voxies

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

VOXEL
VOXEL
USD
USD

1 VOXEL = 0.05481 USD

Trade

VOXELUSDT
$0.05481
$0.05481$0.05481
+0.95%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee