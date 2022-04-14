VaporFund (VPR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VaporFund (VPR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VaporFund (VPR) Information Inflation Hedge Fund: Your Gateway to Curated Crypto Investments Dive into the world of Web3 innovation with VaporFund, offering exposure to both digital and real-world assets. Now, effortlessly purchase mutual funds with cryptocurrencies or seamlessly connect with your VISA cards. Official Website: https://www.vaporfund.com/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@VaporWallet/vaporwallet-litepaper-312a3a806068 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xB96D0f29a0aC9AF4a32835e90EC6531389765089 Buy VPR Now!

VaporFund (VPR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VaporFund (VPR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 391.00K $ 391.00K $ 391.00K All-Time High: $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 All-Time Low: $ 0.000339534066006978 $ 0.000339534066006978 $ 0.000339534066006978 Current Price: $ 0.000391 $ 0.000391 $ 0.000391 Learn more about VaporFund (VPR) price

VaporFund (VPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VaporFund (VPR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VPR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VPR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VPR's tokenomics, explore VPR token's live price!

