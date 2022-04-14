Victoria VR (VR) Tokenomics

Victoria VR (VR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Victoria VR (VR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Victoria VR (VR) Information

Victoria VR is the first Blockchain-based MMORPG in Virtual Reality with Realistic Graphics built on Unreal Engine, created and owned by its users.

Official Website:
https://victoriavr.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.victoriavr.com/whitepaper/Whitepaper-VictoriaVR.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x7d5121505149065b562c789a0145ed750e6e8cdd

Victoria VR (VR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Victoria VR (VR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 17.90M
Total Supply:
--
Circulating Supply:
$ 6.35B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
All-Time High:
$ 0.15
All-Time Low:
$ 0.002364555586871277
Current Price:
$ 0.00282
Victoria VR (VR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Victoria VR (VR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VR's tokenomics, explore VR token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.