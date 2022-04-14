VSG (VSG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VSG (VSG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VSG (VSG) Information Vector Smart Chain (VSC) is a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain designed to revolutionize the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), enterprise solutions, and real-world asset (RWA) integration. Built to deliver unmatched scalability, security, and cost-efficiency, VSC aims to compete directly with Ethereum and other leading blockchain ecosystems by offering a high-performance infrastructure tailored for both crypto-native and traditional industries. Official Website: https://vsgofficial.com/ Whitepaper: https://vsg-2.gitbook.io/usdvsg-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc02aaa39b223fe8d0a0e5c4f27ead9083c756cc2 Buy VSG Now!

VSG (VSG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VSG (VSG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.66M $ 5.66M $ 5.66M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.66M $ 5.66M $ 5.66M All-Time High: $ 0.00764 $ 0.00764 $ 0.00764 All-Time Low: $ 0.000002885292866073 $ 0.000002885292866073 $ 0.000002885292866073 Current Price: $ 0.000566 $ 0.000566 $ 0.000566 Learn more about VSG (VSG) price

VSG (VSG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VSG (VSG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VSG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VSG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VSG's tokenomics, explore VSG token's live price!

